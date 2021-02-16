EARLY data on whether or not mass vaccination has a direct effect on reducing Covid transmission is “really encouraging,” Nadhim Zahawi has insisted, as he revealed that a “much greater volume” of vaccine doses would be made available in March and April.

With pressure building for the beginning of the easing of restrictions to occur across the country, the UK Government’s Vaccines Minister continued to adopt a cautious approach, saying: “We’re beginning to see more and more data but at the moment it’s far too early to begin to speculate on the quality of the data.”

Referring to two large-scale studies, he went on: “We’ve got to make sure that you bring down the infection rates, hence why we’re waiting to see the data on transmission. The Oxford team had some early data which is really encouraging on transmission, which has to be peer-reviewed.

“Ultimately, what we want to do is make sure the vaccines are delivering that bridge; you break the link between infection rates and hospitalisation and serious illness and deaths.”

Pointing to a timescale that could run to Easter, the minister noted: “We should be able to see really good data in the next few weeks from those studies.”

On Monday, Boris Johnson said he wanted the current lockdown to be the last – and for the unlocking to be “irreversible” – ahead of the publication of his “road map” for England on Monday.

The Prime Minister will analyse data this week on coronavirus case numbers, hospital admissions, deaths and the impact of the vaccine rollout as he prepares his plan to reduce restrictions south of the border.

On supply, Mr Zahawi said “tens of millions” of vaccine doses would be arriving in March and April.

“Supplies are coming online, we have to reserve second doses so that is an additional requirement at the moment where supply is finite.

“But I see much greater volume in March and April, tens of millions of doses coming through and I’m confident that we’ll hit our target.”

This is the second Government target to inoculate all those over 50 years old by the end of April. It has been calculated that at the current rate of vaccination, this target could be reached by the end of March rather than the end of April. Politically, managing public expectation is important, which may be why UK ministers are adopting a very cautious approach against over-promising and under-delivering.

Interestingly, in his media round this morning Mr Zahawi repeatedly refused to say if employers could legally require staff to disclose whether or not they had had a coronavirus vaccine.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The vaccination is not mandatory. Employers have been talking to us, they are concerned about their duty of care for the residents, the elderly residents, especially if the virus mutates. At the moment, the dominant virus in the UK, the vaccines work well against the dominant virus.”

Pressed again if employers could require employees to disclose their vaccination record, the minister replied: “At the moment, the vaccination programme is non-mandatory.”

Mr Zahawi did little to disabuse people that in the coming months foreign travel could rely on so-called “vaccine passport” as he confirmed the Government could facilitate them for international travel if required by other countries.

However, he ruled them out for the “domestic economy”.

The minister told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Some countries are beginning to move in the direction of requiring a certificate, in the way we do now in terms of pre-departure testing. Some countries are looking at only allowing people in if they have a vaccine certificate and we will look to facilitate it for the individual.

“For your viewers who would need that certificate in the way they would have needed a yellow fever vaccine certificate to travel to particular parts of the world, then we will make that available.”

But he added: “We are not looking at a vaccine passport for our domestic economy. It is much better to vaccinate the whole of the adult population, offer the vaccine to them, as quickly as possible, by September.”

On Monday, Boris Johnson pointed to a combination of vaccinations and rapid 30-minute tests as a way to open up venues like theatres and concerts rather than the showing of a vaccine certificate.

Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s special envoy on Covid-19, backed the Prime Minister’s approach.

“The secret to getting life back to some degree of normality for most of us is going to be the availability of really reliable, super-quick tests. That will make movement so, so much easier.

“The certificates for vaccination are likely to be required more for international travel and other such activities where you’re actually going into a different jurisdiction. But for moving around [domestically] it will be rapid tests.”

This afternoon, Nicola Sturgeon will make an announcement on the return to school of some pupils, including those aged between four and seven.

Mr Johnson has said that, in England, no decisions have been made on whether all pupils can return to school at the same time on March 8 after reports suggested a staggered approach may be taken, with secondary schools going back a week later than primaries.

Elsewhere, a new study by epidemiologists at the University of Warwick has suggested schools do not play a significant role in driving the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

A study in Scotland has concluded “potentially significant risks of Covid-19 transmission” were found in pubs and bars across the country last summer despite the efforts of owners and government guidance.

The University of Stirling research, published in the Journal Of Studies On Alcohol And Drugs, is said to be the first in the world to examine the measures tackling coronavirus in licensed premises.

Business owners and representatives were interviewed before reopening to understand the challenges they faced, with researchers then visiting 29 premises for up to two hours while posing as customers.

A range of incidents with potential to increase transmission risk were observed in all but three venues in the study carried out between May and August as bars began to reopen to the public.

Incidents deemed to be of greater concern, due to the repeated or continuous nature of the potential risk and the number of customers or staff involved, were observed in 11 venues.

These included combinations of singing, shouting or playing music; mixing between groups; standing and moving around the bar without distancing; customers taking photographs with other people and staff; and shaking hands or embracing others who did not appear to be in the same household.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics announced that a total of 133,077 deaths had occurred in the UK by February 5 where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This number differs from the UK Government one given each day.

The ONS figures showed there were 23 consecutive days in January – from January 7 to 29 – when the daily death toll was above 1,000.

During the first wave of the virus in April 2020, there were also 23 consecutive days when the death toll – based on death certificates – was above 1,000.