There have been 773 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there were 49 deaths in the same period.
Meanwhile, 100 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 1,383 people are in hospital.
14,568 new tests were carried out with 6.0% of these being positive.
On the vaccine front, a total of 1,288,004 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 17,137 have now received their second dose.
The latest figures show a total of 1,632,940 people in Scotland have been tested at least once.
Since the start of the outbreak, 6,764 people have died who have tested positive as of 16 February.
It comes just as Nicola Sturgeon is due to address MSPs in Holyrood regarding the latest lockdown review.
The First Minister is expected to lay out any changes in restrictions, which will likely include the phased reintroduction of in-school teaching for some children.
