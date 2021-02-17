THE founder of a theatre group which helps those battling addiction has won the 2021 Robert Burns Humanitarian Award.

Mark Williamson, 60, who won the prestigious national award during a special online ceremony, is the founder of Sweet for Addicts, a non-profit recovery-based theatre group based in Glasgow.

As well as the RBHA 2021 title, Mark receives the equivalent of 1759 guineas (approximately £1,800) – a sum which signifies the year of the Bard's birth and the coinage in circulation at that time.

He formed the group in 2006 and has since worked with hundreds of people as they journey their way out of addiction and the company has put on more than 20 plays all lover Scotland.

Everyone who performs with Sweet for Addicts has a connection with addiction, whether person or through, a loved one, friend, acquaintance or family member.

The award was presented as part of the annual Burns an' a' that! Festival celebrations, the RBHA is supported by South Ayrshire Council.

Also shortlisted was Dr Varatharajah Thurairajah, who treated civilians caught up in the Sri Lankan civil war which lasted for 26 years. During that time he performed lifesaving surgery despite limited medical supplies and facilities, risking his life to save over 350,000 people from the front line.

The other shortlisted candidate was Dr Alexander Paterson, a medical oncologist, who was well as practising in the UK, US and Canada during his career, also volunteers in the teaching of medical skills to students all over the world. He is currently helping the University of Managua in Nicaragua with teaching, where he both visits the university to deliver lectures and brings junior consultants and senior residents to Calgary to study.

On receiving the RBHA, Mark said: “I would like to congratulate everyone who was nominated, I was stunned to find myself a finalist in such company as Dr Varatharajah Thurairajah and Dr Alexander Paterson, and to win this award is a real honour. I accept this and dedicate it to all who have worked with Sweet for Addicts and to those we have lost along the way.”

Mr Williamson does not hold auditions, but instead offers everyone the opportunity to be involved in a positive way. Whether that's choosing to go on stage and act, sing or dance, or to play an important role through the lighting, sound and prop preparation.

Since 2006, Mark has taken Sweet for Addicts to venues throughout Scotland with plays, many of which he has written or directed.

Chairman of the RBHA judging panel and leader of South Ayrshire Council, Peter Henderson said: “Congratulations to Mark, without his intervention there would be many more people battling addiction across Scotland. Mark goes out of his way to give everyone a chance no matter their circumstances, he is an inspiration to us all.”

Mr Williamson began working with addicts and alcoholics in Jericho House a rehabilitation unit in Greenock, as a way of providing a creative outlet for people caught in addiction and this led to the formation of the recovery-based theatre group Sweet for Addicts.

The organisation was set up to use the arts as a "cathartic therapy" and those involved are not just would-be actors but also help out with the stage, set and props.

As many arts enterprises it is currently been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions placed on public social gatherings.

Last year it had to postpone a production of Bill W and Dr Bob due to take place on the 16th, 17th and 18th of April 2020 at Webster’s theatre in Glasgow.

When nominated for the award he said: “I’m sure Robert Burns would have appreciated the power of creative endeavour in contributing to the recovery of these often forgotten men and women.”