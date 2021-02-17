Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano has erupted several times causing the closure of a nearby airport.
Etna, which is on the Italian island of Sicily, sent plumes of ash into the sky, closing nearby Catania airport.
The Department of Civil Protection said nearby centres were not at risk and there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.
Stefano Branco, head of the INGV National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology, told Italian news agency AGI that the latest burst of activity was "not at all worrying", adding: "We've seen worse".
Etna sits at 3,350m high on the Italian island of Sicily and is one of the world's most active volcanoes.
