by Alex Foulkes

There aren’t many natural resources that have played such as important role in Scotland’s heritage and everyday life as our peatlands.

Their distinctive colours frame and provide unrivalled backdrops for our world-class scenery.

Much of our drinking water, which is the envy of the globe, flows through these on its way to our taps.

And the peaty taste also swishes around glass after glass of whisky, by far and away Scotland’s most famous export and lifeblood of so many rural communities.

What isn’t quite so well known about peatlands is the crucial role they can play in the future wellbeing of our planet.

More attentive observers of the draft Scottish budget, delivered last month by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, will have noticed a very welcome 10 per cent uplift in the budget for peatland restoration.

The increase announced by Ms Forbes – whose Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency is home to significant swathes of peatland – means there will be £22 million to spend on the restoration of these areas in the coming year.

The Scottish Government is investing in this area not just to ensure Scotland’s landscape looks earthy in picture-postcard photographs, or to preserve drinking water quality.

And it isn’t investing at the request of the whisky industry which is doing its own thing to revive peatlands.

The funding increase has been announced because of the huge role these natural resources can play in reducing carbon emissions, and the risk of increased pollution if further damage is allowed to occur.

Covering around a fifth of Scotland’s land mass, it is thought around 80 per cent of these lands have sustained damage.

Peatlands – which are essentially natural storage devices for huge amounts of carbon – could unleash significant harm on the environment unless action is taken to undertake considerable repairs.

Just as no responsible government would leave an old oil tanker drifting in stormy seas close to rocks, nor should it stand by and watch peatlands ooze emissions.

In fact, improving their condition could go a long way to helping Scotland’s overall carbon footprint.

The Scottish Government has a bold and ambitious target to be net zero by, at the very latest, 2045.

Across the country local councils have set similar goals, some even more ambitious than that.

Organisations like the Centre for Strategic Climate Solutions, recently established in Edinburgh, are working to link up businesses and public bodies which want to contribute to a carbon neutral future.

But this cannot be achieved with single-minded approaches.

It will not be enough to just persuade people to get out of their cars, or be more fastidious about their recycling.

Asking businesses to pump fewer fumes into the atmosphere won’t achieve all the change we want to see, and nor will discouraging holidaymakers from long-haul flights.

However, people will be far happier to do all of these things if they see government meeting them half-way with other initiatives.

Increasing the environmentally-friendly potential of peat bogs – unconventional though it may sound to many – could be just that.

They already hold the equivalent of 140 years’ worth of Scotland’s carbon emissions. That would be a lot to lose should they incur further deterioration, but it’s also an indication of how much could be locked into our peatlands if they were restored to their full condition.

These are the kinds of pro-active steps decision-makers should be looking at for the future.

Other measures for consideration include widespread tree-planting, like we see in places like New Zealand.

Scotland would benefit significantly from a “billion trees” project similar to the plan adopted by Jacinda Ardern – we have the space and businesses want to get on board to make it happen.

With COP26 – the world’s foremost climate summit – coming to Glasgow at the end of this year, there has never been a better time for Scotland to showcase projects like these.

The benefits in themselves are obvious, but the knock-on effect they can also have on the behaviour of the general population are huge.

It would truly provide a way for the environmental agenda to surge forward, taking people and businesses along with it.

Those sectors which use Scotland’s peat are already waking up to the challenges of restoration.

The Scotch Whisky Association will later this year unveil a new Peat Action Plan.

It recognises, as an industry, that it uses one per cent of all extracted peat across the UK, and that a sustainable way forward is as much in their interests as anyone else’s.

They’re going about it the right way too, consulting with malters on how changes to peat use during the production process would influence taste.

No-one wants to see a decline in the standard of the Scotch taste, but if everyone tries to do a bit more when it comes to green issues – even if it doesn’t always work – the planet will be in a much better place.

Additional money from government to support these initiatives is hugely important.

If we can ensure peatlands are properly cared for the country over, they will be a priceless asset in the battle against climate chaos.

Alex Foulkes is founding partner of the Centre for Strategic Climate Solutions