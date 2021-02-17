AN SNP MP has appealed to the Labour party to support him in the party's fight against cronyism.

Midlothian MP Owen Thompson is due to hold a debate in Westminster on a new bill aimed at tackling cronyism, specifically aimed at the Conservatives.

The Ministerial Interests (Emergency Powers) Bill - commonly known as the ‘Crony Bill’ - would see government ministers having to address the House of Commons whenever a contract is awarded under emergency regulation, where the minister has a link to the company given the work, or the people running it.

Mr Thompson has written to the Labour leader Keir Starmer urging him and his party to support the bill and help it become law.

In his letter, he said: " I'm sure you'll agree that there should be absolutely no possible question mark about the motivation behind emergency contracts.

"It cuts to the heart of how a Government operates and whether their priorities are working in the best interests of the public, or in the interests of private profit for friends and supporters."

He explained that his Bill would "give the government a chance to set out their reasoning, if indeed people are being given contracts for the right reasons" and added: "At the moment it is not always clear all the firms or individuals being awarded contracts have the skills and experience required to procure the correct equipment, at best price, for our frontline workers.

"The Ministerial Interests Bill is awaiting a date for a second reading and I urge the Labour Party to throw its weight behind it so it has a greater chance of being heard, and progressing past the inevitable parliamentary hurdles.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to work co-operatively for the public good, to improve accountability and transparency in governance.

"These are issues that are bigger than party politics and I believe if we work on a cross-party basis, together we can stop the deeply damaging culture of cronyism from taking root and begin restoring public trust in the integrity of our democratic processes."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street, London, with a box.

It comes as a judicial review is currently underway into the awarding of a £500,000 market research contract to a firm whose owners are friends of both Michael Gove and Dominic Cummings.

Public First were given the contract, without other companies being considered, after the former senior aide recommended them to civil servants.

The Good Law Project has taken the judicial review, which is being defended by the UK Government, claiming the contract award was unfair.

Yesterday the Labour party wrote to senior Conservatives asking for information about a further £2bn worth of contracts issued during the pandemic where the companies have links to Conservative MPs or Ministers, or where they have made substantial donations to the Tories.

One such firm is Lerwick-based Globus (Shetland) Ltd, which was given a £93.7m contract for PPE last year, and has donated more than £375,000 to the Tories since 2016.

They have also raised concerns about a so-called 'VIP fast track lane' used by the Conservative Government during the pandemic.

It saw companies recommended by officials, ministers, MPs, Lords and senior NHS staff given priority for obtaining contracts, with 10 per cent of the companies who went through this route gaining work.

This is compared to around 0.7% of firms that were not processed through the VIP lane.