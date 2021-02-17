Framing Britney Spears has broken the Sky Documentaries viewing record with over 220,000 people tuning in to the UK premiere.
The documentary, which is part of The New York Times presents series is now the most-watched show in the channel’s history according to reports.
The documentary looks back at the singer's life and follows her mental health struggles and custody battle with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Last week Britney Spears’ father failed in a bid to retain some of his rights over the pop star’s estate following the latest hearing into her conservatorship.
Spears’ finances and personal affairs have been controlled by a contentious legal agreement since 2008 after her life publicly unravelled. Her father, Jamie, was appointed her conservator.
Since the release of the documentary, Justin Timberlake has apologised to the singer.
