Scotland has been subject to some pretty hairy weather over the past few weeks - with heavy snowfall, ice and now substantial flooding causing disruption in parts of the country.
The latest forecast has Scots bracing for widespread flooding and high winds today - with temperatures expected to plummet to -2C in places.
Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain.
Forecasters have said the heavy rain could cause some flooding and travel disruption, including the flooding of a few homes and businesses possible.
Thursday has Central, Tayside & Fife including Angus and Perth and Kinross braced for the heavy rain, as well as Aberdeenshire in Grampian.
However other parts of the country are not off scot-free, with the warning for heavy rain covering Stirling, Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders as well as much of Strathclyde.
In light of the expected rain, a total of 21 flood alerts have been put in place by SEPA.
As temperatures have warmed in recent days, much of Scotland's blanket of snow quickly melted - however snowdrifts have still caused disruption as cars became stuck.
ScotRail, posting a video shared by Network Rail, shows how their snowplough can smash through deep snow to clear the tracks.
The video shows the snowplough at work near Huntly on Wednesday - but Network Rail have said they are clearing even bigger drifts on the Far North Line today.
🎥 This is incredible, just watch how the snowplough clears literally tons of snow in just a few seconds. https://t.co/OzrY4HagTl— ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 18, 2021
Regions and local authorities affected by Met Office warning:
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
Grampian
- Aberdeenshire
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- Scottish Borders
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Ayrshire
- Inverclyde
- North Ayrshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
