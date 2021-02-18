Scotland has been subject to some pretty hairy weather over the past few weeks - with heavy snowfall, ice and now substantial flooding causing disruption in parts of the country.

The latest forecast has Scots bracing for widespread flooding and high winds today - with temperatures expected to plummet to -2C in places.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain.

Forecasters have said the heavy rain could cause some flooding and travel disruption, including the flooding of a few homes and businesses possible.

Thursday has Central, Tayside & Fife including Angus and Perth and Kinross braced for the heavy rain, as well as Aberdeenshire in Grampian.

However other parts of the country are not off scot-free, with the warning for heavy rain covering Stirling, Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders as well as much of Strathclyde.

In light of the expected rain, a total of 21 flood alerts have been put in place by SEPA.

As temperatures have warmed in recent days, much of Scotland's blanket of snow quickly melted - however snowdrifts have still caused disruption as cars became stuck.

ScotRail, posting a video shared by Network Rail, shows how their snowplough can smash through deep snow to clear the tracks.

The video shows the snowplough at work near Huntly on Wednesday - but Network Rail have said they are clearing even bigger drifts on the Far North Line today.

Regions and local authorities affected by Met Office warning:

Central, Tayside & Fife

  • Angus
  • Perth and Kinross
  • Stirling

Grampian

  • Aberdeenshire

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

  • Dumfries and Galloway
  • Scottish Borders

Strathclyde

  • Argyll and Bute
  • East Ayrshire
  • Inverclyde
  • North Ayrshire
  • Renfrewshire
  • South Ayrshire
  • South Lanarkshire
  • West Dunbartonshire