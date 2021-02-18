HUMZA Yousaf has clearly received a sparkling new tin opener as a gift recently given the amount of cans of worms he seems hell-bent on opening.

The Justice Secretary has come under severe criticism after refusing to say if the Scottish Government believes there are more than two sexes as MSPs debated possible changes to his controversial Hate Crime Bill.

Labour MSP Johann Lamont tabled a series of amendments designed to find out whether ministers believe there are more sexes than male and female, and if so what they are.

The Glasgow MSP said the bill should be consistent with the 2010 Equality Act, which says sex is either “a reference to a man or to a woman”.

But Mr Yousaf ducked the question, and opposed her ideas for changing the Bill, saying it was important to be “inclusive, particularly of non-binary persons”.

Regardless of where you stand, the Bill is becoming even more complicated as it slowly moves through the corridors of power at Holyrood.

But it is clear what the direction of travel is and who it is actually designed to protect, and it may well result in innocent people being prosecuted for alleged hate crimes, even in their own homes.

Whenever governments try to push through broad legislation aimed at protecting one small group then it almost always has unintended consequences.

Pandering to small but vocal groups can also have quite serious implications such as the next census, due next year, which will include 21 different types of sexuality.

The vast majority of us could name 5, maybe 6 at a push, but certainly not 21.

But including 21 options throws it open to abuse as many will enter one of them for a laugh and before you know it, 52% of Scots will have identified as polysexual, not because they are but because they can, and this could play havoc with forward planning, which is what the census is actually for.

Councils will start appointing a raft of polysexual support officers to cope with the surge in numbers.

But planners will be left baffled about how to plan for half the population being sexually attracted to many genders as it is difficult to judge the number of new schools that may be needed in the future to deal with the rise, or indeed fall, of children that may or not appear some point in the future.

The inclusion of sexual preference in the census is intended to help the LGBT community by provide robust data on numbers for policy makers and service providers for the first time.

However, in 2011 when the definitions of religion were expanded, it emerged that there are more than 14,000 Jedi in Scotland - chiefly, I supsect, because folk thought it would be bit of a laugh to say so.

I’ve yet to see anyone carrying a lightsaber down my local high street – not even Ewan McGregor, the only Scot who can genuinely claim to be a Jedi.