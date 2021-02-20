In the week NASA's Perseverance Rover touched down on Mars, Herald cartoonist Steve Camley ponders if Covid restrictions stretch all the way to the red Planet. 

The $2.7bn (£1.9bn) robot is the fifth rover to be put on Mars by Nasa.

Its initial mission will last one Martian year (roughly two Earth years), although it's hard to see the agency not extending this if all the hardware remains healthy.

As well as searching for signs of life, Perseverance's other key objective is to select and package rock samples that can be brought back to Earth laboratories by later missions.