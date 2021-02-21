The terraces are silent, the crowd is missing and matchdays for many Scottish football clubs and their fans have become a distant memory.

But from delivering free lunches to helping the vulnerable, footballers and their clubs have emerged as perhaps the unlikeliest of pandemic heroes.

Earlier this week it was revealed that former Celtic and Scotland legend Lou Macari was helping the homeless through Covid by sheltering dozens in a football-pitch size warehouse with comfortable ‘glamping’ pods complete with bed, table, chairs and televisions.

The 71-year-old even ensured each pod had its own number, giving users the chance to provide an ‘address’ to help in their search for work.

Organised through The Macari Foundation, launched four years ago to help ease the plight of homeless people in Stoke-on-Trent, it came after the Edinburgh-born former midfielder had donated £24,000 to the town’s foodbank.

Macari’s generosity came in the wake of headlines surrounding Manchester United player Marcus Rashford’s high-profile school meals campaign in England which earned him a Queen’s Birthday Honours List MBE.

However, much closer to home Scottish clubs and their associated charitable trusts – from the top flight downwards – have been revealed as the driving force behind a string of community-based pandemic responses that have helped feed, support and entertain vulnerable and isolated people across the country.

A new report from the SPFL Trust has shone a light on just one element of football’s response. It Festive Friends at Home 2020 campaign saw community trusts and associated SPFL clubs join forces with a range of partners to deliver almost 3,000 Christmas boxes packed with food, toiletries, gifts and games to vulnerable and isolated people across the country.

Designed as an alternative to Christmas meals cancelled due to Covid, the initiative reached double the number of people, with 37 football trusts and clubs taking part and more volunteers and partners than in any previous year.

However, it was just one of dozens of projects which have seen football play a major role in helping to offset problems sparked by the pandemic.

In Stenhousemuir, almost every week since lockdown began in March last year, a knock on the door at her home has brought 94-year-old Helen Barber essential shopping, home-cooked meals and a friendly face to make sure she’s fine.

Although she’s lived within shouting distance of the League 2 side’s Ochilview ground for decades, she’s never seen them play.

Now, however, she’s now become one of their biggest fans.

“I don’t watch football,” she confesses, “but I think they are absolutely great. They’ve been a lifeline for me, I don’t know how I would have managed without them.”

Stenhousemuir Football Club’s Warriors in the Community was one of the first Scottish sides to respond to the emerging Covid-19 crisis in early March last year.

“We started off with no real concept of where it was going,” admits Jamie Swinney, the club’s head of community football. “But as a club we pride ourselves on our ability to serve the community and play our part.”

As the Covid-19 crisis grew, the club gathered dozens of volunteers willing to carry out helpful tasks, from shopping trips to dog walking for vulnerable people isolated at home.

Rather than furlough staff, new roles were allocated so the club could deliver homemade meals to hundreds of people identified as in need, a book club and a befriending service.

Since last March, its pandemic response has notched up 4500 shopping trips, delivered 7500 homemade meals and distributed 12,000 school lunches.

“We’ve helped more than 600 people since last March across around 350 households,” adds Jamie. “We counted up that our volunteer network of 220 people has provided just under 26,000 hours of volunteer support.”

Among those helping is the club’s centre back, Creag Little, who volunteers with the trust’s befriending service, which connects up to 40 isolated people a week with a regular call and chat.

Similar projects have been launched at clubs across the country, including at Tynecastle, in Edinburgh.

There Big Hearts, the Heart of Midlothian FC’s charity, responded to the pandemic with a range of new initiatives including one which saw it help to produce more than 138,000 packed lunches produced for homeless support group Social Bite and 2,500 family relief parcels of games, food and wellbeing tools.

A new reminiscence and heritage project was also launched which saw fans contribute to a fortnightly dementia-friendly parcel which provides entertainment and comfort to older people isolated at home.

While its School’s Out project delivered 3,000 food parcels to families around the Gorgie and Dalry area, which has one of Edinburgh’s highest rates of child poverty.

At Christmas, more than 1,200 gifts were delivered to disadvantaged people in the area around Tynecastle, along with more than 300 Christmas meals.

In the west, Celtic FC Foundation’s Football For Good Fund, was launched last year in direct response to the pandemic. It has fed up to 30,000 people, with £1 million raised and additional support for 7,000 homeless.

Across the city at Rangers, the club’s charity also extended its work, and recently launched Team Talk, designed to help men access support for good mental health.

Connal Cochrane, director of Rangers Charity Foundation says: “There’s tremendous work done every day of the week by clubs up and down the country through their charitable arms.

“Every trust or foundation is unique and has different priorities, but it’s clear that where we have been able to, we are all making a difference at this challenging time.

“There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes.”

SPFL Trust interim chief executive Warren Hawke said: "It's incredible to see how Scottish football has stepped up to help such a large number of those in need.

“The stories of individuals across the country shine through in the report. It arguably has meant more, reached more and been felt by more than ever before.”