A new programme Connecting Scotland is providing devices, data and support to low income households suffering digital exclusion.
Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “With the pandemic bringing about an even greater need to be online, we introduced our Connecting Scotland programme to provide devices, data and support to those who are digitally excluded.
“This is one of the most comprehensive national programmes in the world aimed at tackling the digital divide, unmatched elsewhere in the UK.”
Connecting Scotland has delivered more than 25,000 devices including Chromebooks, iPads and tablets.
The programme aims to deliver around 55,000 devices by the end of this year.
READ MORE: A holistic approach to digital learning
“Backed by more than £45 million of funding we are investing in getting people online and connected, as we know that supports us all to flourish in a number of ways.
“People have let us know that they are using their devices for everything from job hunting to joining online fitness classes.
“I’m grateful to everyone who has made Connecting Scotland a fantastic way of bringing about digital inclusion during this most difficult of times. As we emerge from the shadow of COVID-19, we’re bringing more people together and showing them new ways to stay connected,” added Aileen Campbell.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.