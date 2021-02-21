Men in Kilts aired its first episode of an eight-part series last Sunday taking us all on a wonderful tour of Scotland from Edinburgh to Pittenweem and all the way to the Isle of Islay.

The TV show follows Sam Heughan, Outlander’s Jamie Fraser, and Graham McTavish, Outlander’s Dougal Mackenzie, as they road trip across Scotland.

Fans across the world expressed their excitement on Twitter last week with many saying this was the perfect show to introduce them to Scotland.

Here are the top places to see on your future road trip in Scotland, when restrictions are eased and you are able to go on staycations, based on Men in Kilt’s episode one.

The Kitchin Edinburgh

The Kitchin, a Michelin Star restaurant, is located on Edinburgh’s Leith waterfront. The owners, Tom and Michaela Kitchin, opened the restaurant in 2006.

The restaurant was awarded a Michelin star in 2007 followed by numerous awards including 'Best UK Restaurant', 'Best Restaurant in Scotland'.

The Kitchin presents modern British seasonal cuisine influenced by French cooking techniques.

Sam and Graham thoroughly enjoyed their time at the restaurant and were mesmerized by the beauty of each dish presented to them.

Pittenweem

Pittenweem is an enchanting fishing village in the East Neuk of Fife with its harbour being the main attraction, particularly early each morning.

When touring the area on your staycation road trip make sure to get down to the harbour as early in the morning as you can so you are able to witness the fishing boats come in with their catch of the day!

Of course, do not miss the daily fish markets to get all the freshest produce.

Around the harbour you will find many picturesque houses, of traditional Fife design with red pantile or grey-slate roofs.

The East Neuk is renowned for its incredible mansions and castles.

The parish church which dates from the late 16th century and the attached ruins of the 12th century are a must visit.

Kellie Lodge is also an interesting building to visit in the area, a late 16th century town house that the Earls of Kellie once lived in.

Lastly, there is the famous St Fillan’s Cave which once housed the saint and is now seen as a shrine to him.

During Sam and Graham’s visit to Pittenweem the pair sported some cable knit sweaters and yellow overalls while boarding a fishing boat.

On their visit they ate prawns and met famous chef Tony Singh who cooked them up a feast.

Sam said during their visit: “I’m loving this. We should do a cooking program.”

To which Graham replied: “All we have done is cream some butter and grind some coriander. It’s not exactly Michelin-starred stuff.”

Isle of Islay

During their visit to Isle of Islay, they went to Laphroaig distillery where they enjoyed a 25-year-old whiskey.

Islay is a gorgeous island on the west of Scotland and home to nine working distilleries, some say it has the best whiskey in the world!

If whiskey isn’t for you then you can experience the Island’s incredible seafood, birdlife and seascapes.

A whole day on the island could be dedicated to a sea adventure which will allow you to get up close to rare wildlife such as white-tailed eagles and seals.