This premium monthly guide shines a spotlight on all the interesting people, places, gastronomic delights, entertainment, and all the things that make this country so vibrant.
Our team of contributors and specialist writers have brought you 40 pages of inspirational Scots, fun pursuits, new ideas to try, and hidden gems populated throughout the country.
Inside our February edition readers can expect an impressive dose of features including our round up of the some of the country’s most exciting fashion designers as they unveil spring collections.
One of the only treats we are allowing ourselves in lockdown is some truly delicious cuisine. In this issue we also highlight innovative producers who find inspiration from natural ingredients from both land and sea, we pick the best homedelivery experiences, Scotland’s popular farm shops and emporiums, our top ideas to enjoy ‘a night out’ in the comfort of your home.
We also explore all Inverness has to offer, highlight ways to look after your wellbeing, hear real local stories, and – for all those new puppy parents out there – we list the country’s top iconic dog breeds plus training tips.
