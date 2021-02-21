It drew Hollywood’s glitterati to the premiere. Angelina Jolie, Matt Damon and Harrison Ford posed on the red carpet with the man whose story and whose life-saving heroics the film portrayed.

He was Paul Rusesabagina, the hotel manager who saved the lives of more than 1,200 of his guests at the heart of a genocide, while outside the gates of the Hotel des Mille Collines in Kigali people were being chopped to pieces.

“We should be in awe of people like Paul,” Jolie said, as other A-list actors like Ryan Gosling applauded from the stalls of the Academy Theater in Beverley Hills, Los Angeles.

The 2004 film was Hotel Rwanda. In real life, up to one million people were massacred, the majority of them Tutsis, in the 1994 killing spree orchestrated by the then-majority Hutu government. Amnesty International promoted the film and it won three Academy Award nominations, including best actor for Don Cheadle, who played Rusesabagina. The then-president, George W Bush, even awarded the hero the Presidential Medal of Freedom, United States’ highest civilian award.

On Wednesday last week, Rusesabagina appeared before the High Court in Kigali, charged with nine offences, including murder, armed robbery and being a member of a terrorist organisation. He has been denied his legal counsel, Kate Gibson, who said that the trial should not even begin as it was unfair and prejudiced, and that because Rusesabagina is a Belgian citizen, Rwanda“does not have jurisdiction to adjudicate this case, and should dismiss the charges and permanently stay the proceedings”.

Rusesabagina told the court on the opening day that he is a citizen of Belgium, not Rwanda. “Let me explain for the fifth time,” he said. “I am not Rwandan.”

According to Gibson, the authorities have repeatedly confiscated legal documents, and without access to them or the ability to speak with counsel, he is unable to prepare a defence. It has all the elements of a show trial. To spare his life, Rusesabagina may accept some of the charges.

Whatever the truth of the allegations against him he is guilty of celebrity, which he increasingly used to criticise president Paul Kagame, a Tutsi re-elected on 99 per cent vote, who has cast himself as the man who ended the genocidal killings while the rest of the world looked away.

Mass killings

There are grounds to believe that Kagame himself oversaw mass killings during and after the pogrom. Certainly this is backed by UN investigators, and investigative journalists and massacre survivors. But challenging Kagame is regarded as an act of treason in Rwanda, and an attack on his presidency. Critics like Rusesabagina have been imprisoned and even killed.

The popular gospel singer Kizito Mihigo, orphaned in the genocide, died in prison because of his song – The Meaning Of Death, a call for reconciliation. According to Rwandan officials he “strangled himself” in his cell, mimicking how South Africa’s apartheid regime reported such prison deaths, it it wasn’t falls from high windows.

Then there was Patrick Karegeya, a former spy chief and critic, found strangled in a South African hotel room in 2014. In at least six countries, including Britain, Rwandan opponents have been harassed, assaulted or killed.

In Belgium, a politician was found floating in a canal. In Kenya, a former minister was shot dead in his car. In Britain, police warned at least two dissidents they faced an “imminent threat” from Rwanda’s government. And, in South Africa, a former army chief was shot in the stomach but survived.

The author Anjan Sundaram, whose book Bad News criticised Kagane, had to be given armed protection by counterterrorism cops from the New York Police Department and Scotland Yard on his tour promoting the book.

Understandably, Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen, began to feel unsafe. His home in Brussels was broken into twice and documents stolen. When his car was driven off the road he took it as an assassination attempt. In 2009, he moved his family to a gated community in San Antonio, Texas.

He has been using the fame of Hotel Rwanda to travel the world giving speeches warning about genocide. In 2006, he stood beside actor George Clooney and the Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel at a rally in Washington to warn of a new one in Darfur, in western Sudan.

In his memoir An Ordinary Man, he strongly criticised Kagame’s Rwanda – “a nation governed by and for the benefit of a small group of elite Tutsis”. The few Hutus in power were “known locally as Hutus de service, or Hutus for hire”, he wrote.

In 2007, he reported Kagame to an international tribunal on war crimes in Rwanda, claiming atrocities by Kagame’s troops. Three years later the United Nations accused Rwandan soldiers and allied militias of widespread rape, killings of tens of thousands of civilians, and recruitment of child soldiers in eastern Congo.

A second report in 2012 reiterated the charges.

Arrest ‘subterfuge’

RUSESABAGINA appears to have been duped into returning to Rwanda, or kidnapped by subterfuge. In August, he flew from Chicago to Dubai and spent six hours in the city’s second airport before boarding a private jet he believed was heading to Burundi where, the Rwanda government is claiming, he was to meet up with rebel forces.

Instead, the plane, operated by a Greek charter company often used by Kagame, flew to Kigali and Rusesabagina was arrested on the tarmac.

“He delivered himself here,” said Rwanda’s spy chief, Brigadier General Joseph Nzabamwita, with a smile. “Quite a wonderful operation.”

Rusesabagina has certainly supported regime change. Shortly after Donald Trump became president, he wrote to ask for his “support in liberating the Rwandan people” because “nothing has changed” since the 1994 genocide. He also appeared in a video that called for change “by any means possible” which the Rwandan government claims establishes his guilt.

Rwanda’s prosecutor general, General Aimable Havugiyaremye, has also claimed that the rendition of Rusesabagina was legal although it appears to breach international law.

But isn’t an issue in the trial anyway because the accused’s government-appointed lawyer hasn’t raised it. Franz Kafka would have been amused.

Despite such flagrant abuse of due process and the court’s lack of independence, several countries still extradite genocide suspects to face trial in Rwanda. The US, Canada, Norway and France have sent back those accused, although Britain has so far refused to do so over five suspects in this country, despite Rwanda’s efforts. The Met is carrying out an investigation, including visits by officers to Rwanda which could take years.

On the eve of trial, the European Union overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning the arrest as “enforced disappearance, illegal rendition, and the incommunicado detention of Paul Rusesabagina and calls for his immediate release”.

The Rwanda parliament countered, condemning the EU for interfering with Kigali’s sovereignty, promoting genocide denial, and undermining the country’s “independent judiciary”.

Thus far none of the Hollywood stars who crowded round Rusesabagina on the red carpet have spoken out in support.

But the star of Hotel Rwanda, Don Cheadle, has told of meeting Kagame at the dinner party of a mutual friend who, presumably on the president’s instigation, pitched Hotel Rwanda 11, and although Cheadle would again play Rusesabagina, this time it would be as the villain.

“I said, ‘You want me to play the same character in a movie I was nominated for an Oscar for, to say that movie was horse****, and now I’m doing the real movie? I’m probably not going to do that,’” he replied.