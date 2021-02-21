An immaculate country home nestled in the North Ayrshire hills has come on the market - and if a bit of luxury is what you're seeking, it could be yours for just under £900,000.

Coalburn Farm, a five-bedroomed, three-bathroomed country house boasts landscaped gardens, 14 acres of grazing land - and even has its own purpose-built fitness suite with swimming pool, sauna and gym.

It could be the perfect place to while away the long lockdown days.

Vivien Wright of Galbraith who is handling the sale of the property, said the home would offer the "perfect" lifestyle for the lucky buyer.

She said: “The current owners have extended and upgraded the property to an extremely high standard, creating a home that offers the perfect lifestyle for our times.

“The house provides exceptional accommodation, with spacious and light-filled reception rooms for entertaining and a wealth of premium features.

"With the bespoke fitness suite, accompanying outbuildings, well-maintained land and quiet setting, this is a property that we expect to attract significant interest.”

Built in 1840, Coalburn Farm has been extended to incorporate an annexe which will suit a variety of interests, perhaps as accommodation for additional family members or as a self-contained apartment.

The main accommodation includes an impressive garden room, opening out to the rear courtyard with a built-in wine cellar.

And there is no shortage of idyllic spots to relax, thanks to the property's lovely west-facing sun room, a welcoming living room with Efel wood burning stove, an expansive garden room and an elegant dining room with oak flooring and Portland fireplace.

The cosy snug also has a wood burning stove and tiled hearth.

You might never want to get out of bed with the beautiful master suite includes a generous bedroom, a bathroom, separate walk-in shower and dressing room.

The master bedroom has its own covered balcony enjoying beautiful views.

The courtyard, buildings and land at Coalburn Farm are beautifully maintained, and the cherry on top may well be the wonderful swimming pool complex with Endless Pools Swim Pod, gym, sauna, shower and WC.

The other outbuildings include a double garage; a very useful heated workshop; a general-purpose building; and a multi-use timber shed with adjoining garage and open sided store.

The impressive gardens have been planted with a variety of trees and shrubs, borders and lawned areas.

To the rear are further lawns lined with mature birch trees and secluded seating areas - heaven!

Coalburn Farm is situated 2 miles from Beith in North Ayrshire, only around 24 miles from Glasgow.

If you think this property could be the one for you, it's for sale through Galbraith for offers over £875,000.