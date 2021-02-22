IT is 100 years since the first wireless radio broadcast took place in the UK and despite the raft of other entertainment possibilities at hand now, from streaming to podcasts, research shows more people than ever are tuning into the airwaves.

And it’s not just the oldies?

It’s actually the younger audience who are tuning in more to the radio. According to a survey carried out for digital radio manufacturer, Pure, 62 per cent of 18 to 34-year-olds say they are listening to the radio more than they were pre-pandemic.

Overall?

Millions more Brits have turned to the radio since the pandemic took hold, saying they regard it as a trusted source of news and a way to get instant information they think they can rely on.

A shout out goes to…?

Scotland’s own Ken Bruce. The Glasgow-born DJ, who began his broadcasting career in hospital radio and has been on Radio 2 since 1980, presents a mid-morning show Monday-to-Friday which is the most listened-to radio show in the UK, with nearly 8.5 million listeners turning in. And Bruce, who turned 70 earlier this month, was named Britain’s favourite radio presenter in the Pure poll.

As to his own success?

He said last year that "escapism is a big part of keeping people feeling right during this and I think we provide a certain amount of that, a chance to put the worries of the world to one side”.

Other favourites?

Capital Radio’s Roman Kemp took second place ,with BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball in third, Chris Evans in fourth and Jeremy Vine in fifth place.

Research carried out by digital radio manufacturer Pure also shows

It’s largely to do with home-working as well?

More than a third of Brits surveyed said home-working had allowed them to listen to the radio more, with more than a fifth listening while having breakfast or during their actual workday.

'Mood mums'?

The Telegraph reported last week that BBC documents reveal Radio 2 executives have been trying to draw a specific demographic of listener referred to as "Mood Mums" - women aged 35 to 44 who are "time-poor, family orientated, put children first and are tight for money" who are presently "big listeners of commercial stations Heart, Smooth and Magic.”

Boom!

Boom Radio launched last week, billing itself as "a new radio station for an adventurous generation”, available on computers, tablets, smart speakers and DAB in many parts of the UK. The station says it is “run by baby boomers for baby boomers”, targeting listeners born between 1945 and 1963, saying they have been abandoned by mainstream radio.

Meanwhile, local radio is playing a key role?

The survey of 2000 Brits also found that more than a fifth listened to local stations to enjoy some sort of companionship throughout the day and to feel connected to their local area, while a quarter listened to talk radio for a friendly voice, and company whilst working from home . Peter Ogley, CEO of Pure, said: “Radio has never been so important in keeping us connected with the wider community and further, and to keep us feeling supported and comforted.”