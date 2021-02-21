A man has been arrested in connection with sexual offences, including the sexual assault of a teenage girl, in the west of Edinburgh.
Police Scotland have stated that the 62-year-old was arrested in relation to five sexual offences from December 31 to February 20.
Detective inspector Keith Fairbairn, from Edinburgh’s public protection unit, said: “We continue to conduct inquiries in relation to these offences, and anyone who may have witnessed a crime, or not reported an incident to officers already, should come forward so we can thoroughly investigate.”
The sexual offences took place in Craiglockhart, Viewforth and Union Canal.
The most recent incident was the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl as she walked in the woods at Craiglockhart on Saturday.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police by calling 101, or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.