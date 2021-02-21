A man has been arrested in connection with sexual offences, including the sexual assault of a teenage girl, in the west of Edinburgh.

Police Scotland have stated that the 62-year-old was arrested in relation to five sexual offences from December 31 to February 20.

Detective inspector Keith Fairbairn, from Edinburgh’s public protection unit, said: “We continue to conduct inquiries in relation to these offences, and anyone who may have witnessed a crime, or not reported an incident to officers already, should come forward so we can thoroughly investigate.”

The sexual offences took place in Craiglockhart, Viewforth and Union Canal.

The most recent incident was the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl as she walked in the woods at Craiglockhart on Saturday.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police by calling 101, or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.