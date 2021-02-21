A new facility for key workers without Covid-19 symptoms will begin offering tests from tomorrow in Aberdeen.

The facility will be at the University of Aberdeen’s Butchart Centre on University Road, where testing for students will continue alongside key workers who will be able to book a test at their convenience.

NHS Grampian’s Head of Health Intelligence, Jillian Evans, said: “Community testing is voluntary but we hope that providing easy access to tests for key workers without symptoms, will encourage people to come forward.

“This will help us identify cases that would otherwise be missed and, whilst it will increase the number of positive cases reported in Aberdeen, is an important expansion of our testing programme that will help us understand and suppress the virus.”

It is estimated that one in three people with coronavirus do not display symptoms and may spread the virus without realising it.

This type of community testing can therefore provide additional protection for the families, friends and co-workers of key workers, who may be at increased risk of infection.

Debbie Dyker, Director of People at the University, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the city’s response to managing the pandemic.

“Our Testing Centre has supported the testing of our students to enable them to travel home safely to family prior to Christmas, and also supported those students that have been required to return to University this term in a safe manner. By getting tested not just once but regularly, key workers will be doing what they can to keep our community safe.”

The University of Aberdeen facility is the only one in the city and will soon be joined by further sites in Aberdeenshire and Moray as part of Grampian’s participation in a trial announcement by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman earlier this month.