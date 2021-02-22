IT is the date which plunged the country into lockdown and saw families forced apart as tough restrictions swept across the UK.

Families were beginning to feel the impact of coronavirus on their own world. Loved ones were being cared for by our army of healthcare heroes and sadly people were losing their lives to covid.

March 23, 2020 saw a darkness set in as the death toll continued to rise from the devastating virus. It was beginning to hit home how this pandemic was about to rip through our shores. However, as we approach the first anniversary of lockdown, The Herald memorial garden campaign hopes to mark the day with a moment of remembrance.

While restrictions remain in place and we are unable to gather in large numbers, it is our hope that we can reach out with a message of togetherness and a time for reflection.

Through our coverage we would like to remember Scots who have died from the virus and give those grieving a chance to pay tribute to their loved ones. We would like to hear from you if you wish to be involved in this poignant project.

And through our campaign, we hope that one day they will be remembered in The Herald garden of remembrance.

Our memorial garden campaign began in May last year with the aim of creating a place for people to go to remember loved ones and to pause or reflect.

And we were delighted to accept an offer from Glasgow City Council leaders of a site in the grounds of Pollok Country Park.

Since then we have raised more than £42,000 through our public fund with the hope of creating a fitting memorial. And while we are unable to come together at the park on this anniversary, we felt it was important to mark what became the beginning of a journey which saw families left grieving, communities come together.

Donald Martin, Editor-in-Chief of The Herald and Herald on Sunday, said: “The memorial garden project is about bringing people together to remember when we are able to.

“It is about remembering the wives, husbands, partners, grandparents, who have sadly died from coronavirus and about creating a place in tribute to them. While we cannot meet in person, this year we want to reach out to those who have been affected through our coverage to mark the first anniversary of lockdown. We hope it will provide some comfort to those who are grieving that their loved ones will be remembered.”

Since our public fund launched last year we have received a number of donations including ones from fundraising efforts and high profile donations as well.

The campaign fund was kick-started with a £5000 donation from the Hillington-based Harry Clarke Group of companies. One of their senior directors was a close friend of Jim Russell, 51, from Glasgow who died from the virus last May.

Former printing tycoon John Watson OBE made a donation of £10,000 through his charitable foundation and on Christmas Eve the Freemasons of Glasgow also made a generous contribution to the fund. Their donation of £10,000 took the campaign fund past the £40,000 milestone.

It is the hope that the site in Pollok Country Park will be just the beginning of a ripple of effect of potential commemorations across the country as communities pay their own tributes to those who have died.

If you would like your loved one to be part of our remembrance coverage email memorialgarden@theherald.co.uk with a photo of your loved one, their name, age, where they were from and when they died.

To donate go to: gofundme.com/ herald-garden-of-remembrance. You can also send donations via post to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow, G32 8FG. Keep up to date with the latest news at www.heraldscotland.com/campaigns/memorial-garden/