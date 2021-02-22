Organisers have confirmed that this year's Pride Edinburgh has been cancelled with a virtual event planned instead.

The 25th-anniversary event was originally scheduled for Saturday 13th June 2020 but was cancelled in March 2020 with plans to hold the delayed anniversary event in June 2021.

Sharing the news on social media, Pride Edinburgh tweeted: "It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of Pride Edinburgh's event in 2021. We thank all our partners and sponsors and most of all the LGBTQI+ community of Edinburgh, Scotland and beyond, we know the Rainbow will always shine in our capital city."

Organisers held talks with Edinburgh City Council and the Scottish Government before cancelling the physical event in 2021 to celebrate Pride.

The event which draws crowds of around 15,000 people to Edinburgh is now moving to a virtual event with information on the event expected in the near future.

A statement from the organisers read: "The entire organising team and the trustees of Pride Edinburgh are deeply saddened that there will be no physical pride event this year.

"However, we believe and understand that the safety of both organisers and pride goers remains of paramount importance.

"Nonetheless, we are excited to announce our 2022 plans later in the year to bring back our physical event. We want to thank all our partners and sponsors and most of all the LGBTQI+ community of Edinburgh, Scotland and beyond, we know the Rainbow will always shine in our capital city"