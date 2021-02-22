There have been 715 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no deaths in the same period.
99 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 1,141 people are in hospital.
It brings the death toll under this measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - to 6,950.
Speaking at the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said Scotland's test positivity rate stood at 6.6%, up from 5.5% the previous day.
Yesterday, 827 new cases were reported, with 5 new deaths.
1,445,488 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine with 13,456 vaccinated yesterday.
Today it was announced that the Covid-19 vaccination programme has been linked to a substantial reduction in hospital admissions, experts have said.
Researchers examined coronavirus hospital admissions in Scotland among people who have had their first jab and compared them with those who had not yet received a dose of the vaccine.
