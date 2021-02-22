Homes in Scotland could be hit by floods as a band of heavy rain is set to hit the UK in the coming days.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain for much of the country.

120mm of water is set to fall over a 36-hour period on Tuesday and Wednesday for areas including Perth, Stirling, and Dumfries and Galloway.

The heavy rain is likely to cause flooding and travel disruption is in place for these regions until midday on Wednesday.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for wind covering Scotland with gusts of up to 50mph expected on Tuesday.

From Monday to Wednesday, spells of sunshine and rain are expected for most of the nation - a combination likely to bring "plenty of rainbows" according to the Met Office.

Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon said a band of showers concentrated in central areas of England, and covering parts of east Wales and south-east Scotland, will gradually ebb away on Monday, leaving scattered sunny spells in its wake.

But heavier rain will return overnight, which will be largely concentrated in Scotland and north-western areas before moving south-eastwards as it weakens over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr Claydon said mid-teen temperatures are expected to continue across the nation, which seem "especially warm" following the recent freezing weather.

"We're getting milder and wetter air from the west causing warmer weather all round, but we're a way off hitting a February record," he said.

"These mild temperatures are set to stick around through the week with peak temperatures of 14C and 15C in south-east England."

Mr Claydon said the average maximum temperature for February was recorded as 21.2C in 2019.

The warm streak is set to continue through the week and into the weekend, which is expected to be more "settled and sunny" across the board.

The heavy rainfall forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday comes as flooding caused travel disruption across the UK over the weekend, including in Perth and Kinross where roads near the River Isla were closed.

Areas of England and Wales hit by floods over the weekend where some homes were evacuated can expect lighter rain in the coming days, and some respite from the disruption.

Residents in central and western Scotland have been advised to check Met Office updates.