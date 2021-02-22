A police watchdog is to investigate a pursuit in Perthshire which resulted in four teenagers being injured in a crash.
Two teenage girls have been left with serious injuries after the car they were in crashed during a police pursuit across Perth.
An orange Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop while driving along Edinburgh Road in the city at 1.55pm on Saturday.
READ MORE: Cyclist killed in A90 Aberdeenshire crash
Officers followed the car before it crashed on the A90 near St Madoes, around six miles away, however no police vehicles were involved in the crash.
The car had four occupants who were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, including the two girls aged 14 and two boys – aged 16 and 14 – who were treated for minor injuries.
The incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
A PIRC spokesman said: “We are investigating the circumstances leading up to a serious road traffic crash on the A90, near St Madoes, on Saturday February 20 2021.
READ MORE: A82 is Scotland's deadliest road as country's motor death toll statistics unveiled
“Our investigation will focus on the involvement of police officers pursuing a vehicle containing four occupants, who were subsequently taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.
“Police Scotland referred this matter to the PIRC, as is standard in incidents of this type, and once our investigation is concluded, a report will be provided to the Chief Constable in due course.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.