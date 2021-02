AS expected, Harry and Meghan have opted to continue enjoying their current luxurious celebrity lifestyle in California, funded by cashing in on the novelty interest there in them and their royal status, rather than carrying out the irksome duties of senior royals here ("Harry and Meghan stripped of patronages after finalising split", The Herald February 20). Who can blame them? That is their choice and good luck to them, but of course their decision will have consequences, such as the fact that they can’t have their cake and eat it as they expected they could. Time will tell how well they, and Harry in particular, will cope as with familiarity the interest from the media in them and their celebrity status wanes.

One aspect of their chosen situation which should be resolved is Harry’s standing in the line of succession. However unlikely, he could succeed to the crown. He has demonstrated that he is unfit to fill that role as it would require him and his family to relocate to the UK to do precisely that which they have just made clear they are not prepared to do. Therefore the honourable thing for him right now would be to confirm the reality of his new situation by renouncing any claim to succession. Apart from anything else, by doing that he might earn back some of the respect he has lost by the disrespectful, even wounding, response to his grandmother to the inevitable loss of his royal patronage roles.