Boris Johnson announced England's "roadmap" for easing lockdown restrictions.
The Prime Minister's plan sees schools returning on March 8 with people allowed to socialise in groups from March 29, non-essential retail and hospitality provisionally reopening on April 12, indoor meeting from May 17 and lockdown ending on June 21.
Nicola Sturgeon is set to unveil Scotland's route map out of lockdown tomorrow as restrictions are set to ease across the country.
Scotland’s route out of lockdown will not be identical to the UK Government’s but will be "broadly similar", Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The First Minister said the data for the nations is different but the principles of easing restrictions will be the same.
Here, we outline England's "roadmap".
READ MORE: Analysis: UK Govt roadmap suggests start of summer could be start of getting our lives back
Stage one is in two parts:
March 8
- All schools and colleges will reopen
- University students can return for practical courses. There will be a review by the end of the Easter holidays for all other students
- Face coverings are recommended in class for secondary school students and also for parents and staff in primary schools
- Wraparound childcare can also return for vulnerable pupils and where it is needed for parents or carers to go to work, support groups or to seek medical care
- Two people from different households can meet outside for recreation, which can include "a coffee on a bench"
- One nominated person can visit care homes, but will need PPE, a lateral flow test and to "keep physical contact to a minimum"
- Weddings attended by up to six people can take place in any circumstances
March 29
- People will be allowed to meet outside, either with one other household or within the "rule of six", including in private gardens
- The stay at home rule will end but people should stay local as much as possible
- Outdoor sport facilities will reopen, including tennis and basketball courts
- Formally organised outdoor sports can also restart
- Parents and children groups can return but are capped at 15 and must be outdoors. Indoor groups can take place for vulnerable children and where parents need the groups to go to work
READ MORE: PM: 'miracle' of vaccination rollout has opened up chance of return to normality as roadmap for lifting lockdown in England published
Stage two
No earlier than April 12:
- All shops allowed to open
- Restaurants and pub gardens will be allowed to serve customers sitting outdoors, including alcohol
- Gyms and spas can reopen for individuals and households
- Hairdressers, beauty salons and other "close contact services" can reopen
- UK "staycations" away from home permitted, with self-contained accommodation able to reopen for use by members of the same household
- Children allowed to attend indoor play activities, with up to 15 parents or guardians allowed to join them
- Zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas can reopen
- Libraries and community centres can reopen
- Weddings attended by up to 15 people can take place
READ MORE: How the UK’s four nations are planning to exit lockdown
Stage three
No earlier than May 17:
- People can meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors
- Six people or two households can meet indoors
- Up to 30 people can meet to celebrate weddings or other life events, like christenings
- Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open
- Indoor entertainment such as museums, theatres, cinemas and children's play areas can open
- Performances and large events will be subject to limits though. For indoor events they can be at half capacity or 1,000 people, and outdoors they can be at half capacity or 4,000 people - whichever is lower. For large venues (at least 40,000 capacity) up to 10,000 will be allowed to attend
- Hotels, hostels and B&Bs can reopen to household groups
- International travel will resume no earlier than 17 May
- Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes can start up again
Stage four
No earlier than June 21:
- All legal limits on social contact will be removed
- No legal limits on the number of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other life events. From April, the government will run pilots for events such as large weddings, festivals and work conferences. This will help to determine how measures such as enhanced testing might allow large groups to attend without social distancing
- Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen
What are these based on?
Each stage will be a minimum of five weeks apart.
Four conditions must be met at each stage before proceeding to the next one:
- The coronavirus vaccine programme continues to go to plan
- Vaccines are sufficiently reducing the number of people dying with the virus or needing hospital treatment
- Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospital admissions
- New coronavirus variants do not fundamentally change the risk of lifting restrictions
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.