Scotland's National Clinical Director has said that holidays in the UK "will be possible" this year but warned against international travel.

Jason Leitch said that the vaccination rollout has gone "incredibly well" in the UK and that travel between the four nations will be possible in 2021.

Speaking on BBC Scotland, Mr Leitch said: "We will talk about weeks and gaps but you may not get that all bets are off by X date."

He added: "Assertions about June 21st is a little bit tricky because we thought we knew stuff in November, and we got a new variant in December.

"So, we need to be cautious but actually the order in which they’ve done things schools, children, families, business, I think is roughly what you’ll hear today because the First Minister’s already kind of said that out loud."

The National Clinical Director also stated that the Scottish Government are looking at the idea of vaccine passports to allow travel abroad.

He said: "The world is looking at it, probably better-called vaccine certification or covid certification.

"It might be you’ve had your 72-hour test showing you were negative on the day you had your test.

"Vaccination could be part of that but we need to be careful, there are potential challenges."

He added: "Some groups are harder to reach with the vaccine so it’s something we should investigate and think about but I’m not sure we should make a choice on at this stage in the pandemic.”