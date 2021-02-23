A lorry came off the road and had to be helped back on track by police. 

The vehicle drove into a traffic island at the Hillington Road roundabout, close to Braehead this morning. 

It took officers and the driver around two hours to get the astray lorry back on the road. 

A police spokesman said: "We received a report at around 9.40am that there was a lorry on the verge at Hillington Roundabout.

"The road was cleared at 11.40am." 

It is understood no one was hurt in the incident. 