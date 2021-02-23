A lorry came off the road and had to be helped back on track by police.
The vehicle drove into a traffic island at the Hillington Road roundabout, close to Braehead this morning.
It took officers and the driver around two hours to get the astray lorry back on the road.
A police spokesman said: "We received a report at around 9.40am that there was a lorry on the verge at Hillington Roundabout.
"The road was cleared at 11.40am."
It is understood no one was hurt in the incident.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.