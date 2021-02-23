A home thought to be the oldest house in Dunfermline has gone up for sale with a price tag of almost half a million pounds.

'The Rhodes', in the town's Brucefield area, dates back to 1695 and is reckoned to be the oldest continually inhabited building the area.

Still a family home, the B-listed house was built by local landowner William Walker at the end of the 17th century on the site of an older dwelling.

Few details remain of the first building to occupy the ground - which is near the first resting place of the body of King Robert the Bruce - but it was said to be the home of the "keeper of the Roods and Alters" at Dunfermline Abbey.

The six-bedroom house standing today, which has been sympathetically renovated and upgraded by its current owners, lies in half and acre of grounds and gardens, and boasts its own chicken coop, fruit trees and a summer house.

READ MORE: Duplex for sale in Glasgow West End with secret roof terrace

Decorated with exposed stone walls and wood floors, the house has a twin bedroom in rhe attic as well as a boot room and a wood-burning stove in the lounge/dining room.

It has been put up for sale with a price tag of offers over £499,999.

Jordan Mackay, branch manager at Aberdein Considine in Edinburgh, said: “The Rhodes is a fantastic house which just oozes charm and character.

READ MORE: Highland townhouse and restaurant for sale

"The current owners have done a fantastic job on renovating the house, sympathetic to its 325 year old history."

Mr Mackey added: "There is a perfect blend of original features yet with the modern conveniences a large family command. Set close to the city centre, viewers will be taken not only by the house but also the large, private grounds The Rhodes stands in.”