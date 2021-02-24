IT WAS one afternoon 13 years ago now that I ventured by jeep along what passes for a road outside the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The North Kivu region, where Goma sits, was at that time gripped by fighting as rebel leader Laurent Nkunda and his forces advanced on the city against the Congolese Army bringing the frontline ever closer to a civilian population living in fear of what might become of them.

I had never liked travelling by road in Congo, where makeshift checkpoints manned by armed militiamen and ambushes were not uncommon. That afternoon those dangers were brought home when we came across a cluster of corpses strewn cross the road, their dried blood soaked into the red clay dust of the African soil.

All were soldiers, some government, some rebel. One of the dead men lay on his back, inexplicably clutching a plastic jerry can to his chest. Another man, his mouth wide open as if in a contorted grotesque grin, had lost his left hand, the limb perhaps hacked off or eaten by animals from the bush.

READ MORE DAVID PRATT: War drums in Somalia

North eastern Congo has long been a dangerous place. The world was again reminded of that earlier this week when news broke that the Italian ambassador to the country Luca Attanasio along with his bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci and UN driver Mustapha Milambo were shot dead in an ambush near Goma.

Congo’s interior ministry blamed a Hutu militia called the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), which is active in the area near the borders of both Rwanda and Uganda where the ambush took place.

The FDLR for what it’s worth has denied responsibility for the attack, which some believe was a kidnapping that went wrong. I say for what it’s worth, because for a long time now identifying just what armed group is responsible for what atrocity in north eastern Congo has proved difficult in a region inhabited by competing militias with often shadowy motives and backers.

The FDLR itself was founded by senior Rwandan officers and militiamen who the UN and others have said helped orchestrate the 1994 genocide in neighbouring Rwanda. Right now, it is one of around 120 armed groups operating in eastern Congo and certainly the FDLR has form when it comes to kidnapping.

To the outsider Congo’s seemingly interminable instability, conflicts, dictators, despots, and warlords seems almost unfathomable. But what’s important to understand here is that this almost perpetual violence is not just born out of a colonial past, ethnic and cross border differences but also a battle for control of Congo’s estimated $24 trillion worth of natural resources. DRC is effectively the world’s wealthiest country in term of such resources.

Cobalt mining

Repeatedly while visiting the country I, like so many others, have been struck by the gulf between the nation’s prodigious mineral wealth and the grinding poverty and insecurity of most of DRC’s more than 80 million people.

For those outside the country looking in, it’s all too easy to think of Congo's problems as purely of its own making. Certainly, many of Congo’s political leaders have done little in the past to dispel such a notion.

But the West’s role too in all of this has been anything but edifying. In short, it has grown used to Congo’s tragedy, accommodated its despots, exploited its militias and their shifting allegiances while sometimes turning a blind eye to interference from Congo’s neighbours when its suits the West’s agenda. So long as mining and other companies can work with the next regime, the West, it seems, is happy enough.

Since 1996, the violence in Congo has killed well over 6 million people. A staggering statistic by any standards yet much of the developed world has remained silent. The simple if unpalatable truth is that the unrest is of great benefit to many actors whether in the country, Africa or around the world.

Right now, Congo has become the world’s biggest producer of cobalt, a vital component of smartphones and electric car batteries, and Africa’s biggest copper exporter. It is also awash with gold, diamonds, oil and coltan, the latter another vital ingredient for components in our digital age. No mobile phone would work without the Tantalum capacitators which are made from coltan – often dubbed ‘Black Gold’ – and Congo just happens to have some of the biggest reserves of the mineral in the world.

In North Kivu Province, I have seen for myself some of the tens of thousands of child labourers used for digging for minerals that will eventually be utilised by giant corporations. Many of these labourers are among the poorest of Congolese, totally at the mercy of overseers who are usually corrupt government employees or even militia forces who in turn often have contact with global companies.

In the struggle for control over the resource-rich northeast of Congo, many areas have been effectively rendered ungovernable despite the presence of some 20,000 UN peacekeeping troops.

Above all though it is local civilians that suffer most, confronted daily by massacres, persistent and recurring displacement, rape, kidnappings, human trafficking and house burnings perpetrated by the proliferation of foreign and local armed groups.

Last year a new social media hashtag, #CongoIsBleeding, started trending which sought to highlight the child slave labour, deadly conflicts and corruption spawned by this quest to feed international corporations with minerals.

There are those critics of course who would argue that his is how it has always been and that it’s not the West’s problem if Congo cannot get its house in order. But the simple inescapable fact is that any chance Congo has of doing so is persistently undermined by those same Western companies and others such critics seek to politically defend.

Only when Congo’s natural resources start benefiting the prosperity of the Congolese people and the nation will the need for aid be diminished, the bloodletting stop and real improvement to the lives of the poorest occur. Good governance too of course is a prerequisite.

READ MORE DAVID PRATT: What will Biden do about Myanmar

It is fully understood that the killing this week of the Italian ambassador and others is to be condemned and will be an irreplaceable loss to their loved ones.

But what an indictment it is of the international community’s reticence and complicity in Congo’s massive suffering that it takes the death of a single foreign diplomat to bring a long-suffering nation’s turmoil into the world headlines.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald