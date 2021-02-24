Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood has extended support to Scots band, Mogwai, who are leading the race for this week’s number one UK album.

The band’s guitarist, Stuart Braithwaite, appealed to fans yesterday evening to support their latest album after The Official Charts Company confirmed they are currently in the number one spot - although their lead is marginal. 

And this prompted an unexpected endorsement from Hollywood star Mr Wood – or Frodo, to some.

Mr Braithwaite tweeted: “THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

“In scarcely believable news we are currently the biggest selling album in the UK.

“If you haven’t bought it and want to, can you please do it before Friday?

“Not getting my hopes up too much but… bloody hell.”

To which Mr Wood responded: “Come on folks!”

Fans were thrilled at the apparent crossover, and hailed the actor's taste in music.

One tweeted: "Yaaaasssss! Frodo knows the guid stuff," from @pedrodelawasp. 

Whilst Zenibuka tweeted: "Thank you sir, you always have the most exquisite taste."

Glasgow’s post-rock band released their tenth studio album, As The Love Continues, last week which is set to be their third consecutive Top 10 album.