Award-winning US actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has issued a rallying call to Scots to get involved with an exciting new project.

The Holywood producer and actor, known for his roles in Inception, 500 Days of Summer and 10 Things I Hate About You, is looking for images of Scotland taken by residents.

The 39-year-old took to Facebook on Wednesday morning to ask fans to share their own images taken anywhere outside in Scotland.

He didn't reveal much about the project, however he says it will help celebrate Earth Day, which falls on Thursday, April 22.

The annual event is celebrated across the world, and helps demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Contributions from Scotland will help form the worldwide HitRecord project, which already has more than 8,000 images submitted from across the world.

His post on Facebook read: "Hello, Scotland! I'm looking for photos taken anywhere outside in Scotland for a new project I started.

"Look through your Camera Roll, find a cool photo taken somewhere in Scotland, and add it to the project here: https://hitrecord.app.link/naturepicz."

He posted a beautiful example by @connormollison of Kilchurn Castle in Argyll and Bute.

A statement on the project site read: "For Earth Day, we’re celebrating nature in our own backyards! The flowers, insects, animals, trees, beaches, mountains -- whatever landscapes, flora, or fauna around you.

"For this step, take a photo of your favorite piece of nature around you! This could be your favorite flower in your backyard, a tree you always love to walk by, a spot in your hometown that has the best view.

"Contribute all your photos here! Just be sure to do so safely and in compliance with the guidelines where you live."

To submit your images, visit his project site here.