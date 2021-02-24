A care home provider has told Scots families that designated visitors will be required to produce proof of vaccination before seeing loved ones despite the First Minister confirming that it would not be a pre-requisite for indoor visits.

New guidelines published today state that care homes should support two visitors to see family members twice a week from early March or sooner if it can be facilitated. The First Minister confirmed yesterday that vaccination would not be a requirement.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the new guidance means contact with loved ones should become 'normal practice' in adult care homes in all but exceptional circumstances, such as a Covid-19 outbreak.

She added: "We hope to gradually increase the frequency and the number of people who can visit."

In a letter to families, Barchester Healthcare, which runs around 200 homes across the UK, said that in line with this 'our current thinking' is that all designated visitors should be vaccinated and be prepared to produce proof they have received the jag.

The company is to write to the Scottish and UK governments to lobby for visitors to be fast-tracked for vaccines and said all staff will be required to have been vaccinated by April 23, "although we are prepared to delay that date if there is any data regarding safety, efficacy or effect on transmission which requires further review."

The letter states: "We have written to both the Scottish Government and the English Department of Health and Social Care to include designated visitors in the priority groups for vaccination.

"We are conscious that currently anyone over 70 years old should have been offered the vaccine and that the current Government target is that all over 50 year olds will be offered vaccination by April, and our thinking is that many of our designated visitors should be in this group, and therefore able to be vaccinated very soon, if not already.

"In order to support this, we will be lobbying for a designated visitor to be prioritised for a vaccination.

"As part of the vaccination programme you are usually issued with a vaccination card or proof of vaccination via an app, and we would hope that you would be able to share this detail with us."

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said today: “I have today published new guidance to support care home residents to resume meaningful contact with their loved ones. It provides for residents to have up to two designated visitors, and a total of two visits a week.

“This guidance means such contact will become normal practice in adult care homes in all but exceptional circumstances, such as a COVID-19 outbreak. We hope to gradually increase the frequency and the number of people who can visit.

“Care homes should start to make the necessary arrangements to put this guidance into place from early March, or earlier if they are ready.

“The multiple COVID-19 protections that we now have in place make this possible, including the testing of care home staff, visitors and visiting professionals, infection prevention and control, PPE.

Everyone has a huge part to play in sustaining these."