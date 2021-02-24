Scotland has recorded 47 deaths from coronavirus and 798 positive tests in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,053.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, she said 199,637 people have tested positive in Scotland, up from the 198,839 previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 3.9%, down from 4.8% in 24 hours.

There are 1,018 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 58 in 24 hours, and there was no change in those in intensive care which remains at 93.

A total of 9,347 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The figures show 290 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between February 15 and 21, down 35 on the previous week.

Of these, the majority happened in hospital at 235, with 34 in care homes and 20 at home or in a non-institutional setting and one in another institution.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Care home deaths

Deaths in care homes related to coronavirus have reduced by almost 70% over the last four weeks, according to official figures.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows 9,347 deaths have been registered where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, as of Sunday.

The NRS statistics also show care home fatalities continue to fall at a faster rate than other locations, showing a 19% drop in the latest week and a 69% decrease over the last four weeks.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “My thoughts and condolences are with all the families and wider communities who have lost loved ones as a result of this virus.

“Today’s statistics show some welcome news, for the fourth consecutive week the number of deaths have fallen and, in the latest week, the number of deaths have decreased by 11%.

“Deaths in care homes over the last month have fallen at a faster rate than deaths in other locations.”

Between Monday February 15 and Sunday February 21, 290 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

That is a reduction of 35 deaths from the previous week.

Over 80% of deaths over this week occurred in hospital, representing 235 deaths, 34 deaths occurred in care homes, 20 at home or in non-institutional settings and one in another institution.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon yesterday announced the Scottish Government's plans for leaving lockdown, which is based on reviews of data rather than giving fixed milestone dates.

Speaking today, Nicola Sturgeon has said she would be “making it up” if she gave a specific date for the end of coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon addressed the announcement of June 21 as a possible date for the end of restrictions in England.

“If I was to give you a fixed, hard and fast date right now, I would pretty much be making it up and I don’t think that’s the approach I should take with you,” she said.

“I’m not ruling out any specific dates, I want it to be as soon as possible and we have every reason to be hopeful that come the summer life will be much, much, much better than it is just now, but when I stand here and give you what I think the actual date when all or most restrictions will come to an end is going to be, I want to be as sure as I can be that is real and it can be delivered.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “I don’t just understand the frustrations that people have, I feel those frustrations.

“As has been the case all along, I’ll have to take decisions that sometimes you agree with and sometimes you disagree with, but I can assure you that the Scottish Government will continue to do our very best to lead the country as quickly but also as safely and sustainably through this horrible ordeal and out the other side of it.”