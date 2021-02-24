Anonymous local benefactors have donated a further £250,000 to the Fife Health Charity to support their patients and healthcare staff amidst the pandemic.

The donors previously donated £500,000 and were pleased with the ingenuity with which it was used.

The chair of the Charity’s Board of Trustees, Tricia Marwick, said: “This is a quite extraordinary act of kindness and we are genuinely blown away by the generosity shown yet again.

“The earlier donation of £500,000 has funded a wide range of initiatives and has been invaluable in helping us provide some of the home comforts that have made patients’ stay in hospital more bearable whilst visiting restrictions have been in place.”

Some projects of the projects which it funded included the purchase of more than 100 tablets to ensure patients can video call loved ones amidst visiting restrictions; the construction of an outdoor gym for staff and patients at Lynebank Hospital in Dunfermline; and the purchase of portable translation devices for patients who aren’t fluent in English.

Additionally, £100,000 will fund half of cost of founding a permanent wellbeing hub for healthcare staff at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Whilst £10,000 was appointed to Maggie’s Centre Kirkcaldy and £5,000 to Blood Bikes Scotland, in recognition of the invaluable support they provided to NHS Fife during the early stages of the pandemic.

RT Hon Marwick continued: “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I wanted to offer our most sincere thank you for the donation.

“We will ensure that the gift is used wisely to provide the maximum benefit for both patients and staff here in Fife.”

Announcements are expected in the new few weeks once plans have been developed regarding how the £250,000 donation will be used.