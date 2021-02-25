SHE didn’t make it to the White House in the 2016 presidential election and now Hillary Clinton is turning her hand to other things - penning an international political thriller. But she is not the first former White House resident - or world leader - to focus on fiction.

What is she writing?

Her publishers, Simon & Schuster and St Martin’s Press, said that Ms Clinton, 73 - who was US Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013 and has written a raft of non-fiction works - will write the novel with her long-time friend, Louise Penny, a Canadian author of mystery books.

What’s it called?

“State of Terror”, to be released in October, will tell the tale of a novice Secretary of State who joins the administration of her rival, a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that has seen the country vanish from the world stage. Her publishers revealed: “A series of terrorist attacks throws the global order into disarray and the Secretary is tasked with assembling a team to unravel the deadly conspiracy.”

Her husband is also a novelist?

Bill Clinton - the 42nd president of the Untied States from 1993 to 2001, with Ms Clinton as First Lady - joined forces with American author James Patterson in 2018 to write the novel, “The President is Missing”. The follow-up, “The President’s Daughter”, will be released this summer.

But he wasn’t the first former President to turn to fiction?

Jimmy Carter - who was the 39th president from 1977 to 1981 - became the first former president to publish a work of fiction in 2003. "The Hornet's Nest”, was all about the American Revolutionary War as fought in the Deep South.

Its other claim to fame?

Carter’s novel made headlines for featuring the first sex scene written by a former president, running to exactly two lines, saying of a married couple in his story: "That night, they tried some things they had never done before.”

Winston Churchill wrote one novel?

Churchill was a prolific writer, earning the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1953 in recognition of his non-fiction work. But he also wrote a novel in his 20s, published in 1900, called “Savrola”, describing events in a fictional European state as unrest leads to revolution. In a later memoir, "My Early Life", he said he "consistently urged friends to abstain from reading it”.

Disraeli?

Benjamin Disraeli, who was Tory Prime Minister twice in the late 19th century, was also a novelist, even publishing works while as PM. His first novel, “Vivian Grey”, was published in 1826.

Boris Johnson is also a novelist?

“Seventy-Two Virgins - A Comedy of Errors” was published in 2004, when Johnson was MP for Henley, shadow arts minister, and editor of the Spectator. It is described as a “hectic comedy thriller” and a “knockabout farce”, telling the tale of a “hapless, bicycle-riding, tousled-haired MP” who aims to foil an attack on the US President.