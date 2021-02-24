PARTS of Scotland could move straight into Level Two restrictions at the end of April if virus rates are low enough, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said that moving "further and faster" out of lockdown will partly depend on the data emerging from the vaccination programme, with growing evidence that the jags are also curbing the spread of infections as well as preventing deaths and serious illness.

The current timetable for Scotland's exit from lockdown indicates that the economy, including pubs, restaurants, hotels, gyms, and hairdressers, should begin reopening from April 26 as the country as a whole moves back into a tiers system starting from Level Three.

Previously, this meant cafes, pubs and restaurants were allowed to operate until a 6pm curfew but the serving of alcohol was banned.

Travel restrictions were also in place, meaning people had to remain within their local authority area, and cinemas could not open.

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government is reviewing whether the guidelines for each tier should be revised, and signalled a potential move into Level Two earlier.

Previously, this allowed licensed premises to serve alcohol indoors with a main meal up until 8pm, and outdoors until 10.30pm.

Ms Sturgeon said further clarity on reopening plans will be given during March, but that businesses "should plan" to reopen from April 26.

She said: "Businesses should plan that, from the 26 of April, those parts of the economy - hospitality, hotels, tourist accommodation, retail, hairdressers, gyms - can start to reopne, and over the first half of March we will try to give more specific information about exactly when and how and what sequencing these will go in.

"On Level 3: yes, we are looking at the contents of the levels to see whether some of the concerns, and hospitality is at the top of this list, that were expressed last time about the restrictions and whether they could be recast to have the same effect on the suppression of the virus but make life easier for businesses. We will talk to sectors abotu that.

"But it may be by the time we get to April 26 that we have greater confidence in where we are in the fight against the virus, that some parts of the country can go straight to Level 2.

"And hopefully we might see the whole country go to Level 2 in the not too distant future after April 26.

"This is about getting back to normal and opened as quickly as possible."

The First Minister stressed that one of the difficulties this time, compared to last summer, was that the most prevalent strain of the virus currently in circulation - the Kent strain - spreads more easily.

She said: "The virus we are living with right now - more than 80 per cent, 85% of all cases now are of the new variant - is different from the virus we were living with when we came out of ockdown last time.

"It transmits much more quickly. We don't know, because we haven't lived with this virus without restrictions up until now, just exactly what's going to happen when we start to lift those restrictions.

"A couple of weeks from now we might have much greater confidence that we can live with this new variant and be sure what we can afford to do."

Meanwhile, Scotland's national clinical director, Professor Jason Leitch, said the Government was "disappointed" after a leading care home group - Barchester - wrote to relatives telling them they will be unable to visit loved ones unless they have been vaccinated.

It came as the Scottish Government published guidance today stating that providers should resume indoor visiting up to twice a week from early March, for up to two designated visitors per resident.

The latest data from National Records of Scotland shows that deaths from Covid among care home residents have fallen 69 per cent since January, with 34 deaths last week out of a total of 290.

Prof Leitch said: "I'm disappointed with that response from Barchester.

"The Cabinet Secretary for Health met with them last week, as she did with a number of the larger providers in Scotland to outline our nine layers of protection as we move to what I think is an essential, positive step, and the Cabinet Secretary has today written back to Barchester offering them another meeting ti discuss this.

"The fundamental challenge is one of equity: of course we want the residents to be safe and those who visit to be safe.

"Our group has decided that the layers of protection we have in place - which is pretty much 100% of residents along with PPE, testing, handwashing - is enough for this level of visiting to come back.

"So we are collectively disappointed with that approach, and we are going to try to talk to them to get them to change their minds."

Barchester runs around 200 homes across the UK.

In a letter to the next of kin for care home residents it said it is lobbying the Scottish and UK Governments to fast-track designated care home visitors for vaccination, saying that it is "our current thinking" that all designated visitors should be vaccinated and be prepared to produce proof they have received the jag.