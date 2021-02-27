What's the story?

Man In Room 301.

Tell me more.

Lovers of Nordic noir stand by. A dark and brooding six-part Finnish psychological thriller is coming to BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

Man In Room 301 centres on the Kurtti family whose lives are torn apart by the death of their toddler son.

In 2007, while holidaying at a cabin in Finland, their two-year-old Tommi wanders off and is shot dead. A 12-year-old boy called Elias Leppo is blamed for the killing.

Then what?

The story picks up 12 years later. On a holiday to Greece, the family becomes unsettled by a fellow guest at their resort. A man called Leo, staying in room 301, bears a resemblance to Leppo, fits the age profile, and seems to be acting suspiciously.

A scene from Man In Room 301. Pictures: BBC/Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland

The family become convinced that they've found Tommi's murderer. But what if they're wrong?

Buckle up for a gripping tale of guilt, revenge, justice and forgiveness.

Anything else?

The idea for Man In Room 301 was conceived by actor and writer Kate Ashfield who co-wrote the chilling drama Born To Kill, which aired on Channel 4 in 2017, about a 16-year-old schoolboy who harbours psychopathic tendencies.

When can I watch?

Man In Room 301 begins on BBC Four, tonight (February 27) at 9pm, with all six episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer.