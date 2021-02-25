AN artist friend who teaches drawing online to children is starting to find themselves increasingly disturbed by the paintings their students are creating. Over recent weeks work by the children – who are around 10 – has taken a dark turn.

The self-portraits, in particular, are worrying. Many of the drawn faces are expressionless – no smiles, blank eyes – others are just sad, down-turned mouths and even tears. The colours are dark and lacklustre – no vivid reds and yellows, but blacks, browns and greys.

We’re all now a little like these children – the pandemic has cast a dark pall over each of us. There’s nobody I know who isn’t starting to creak a little at the hinges after a year of this. Even the most robust of us are feeling tempers fray, patience run thin, frustrations creep to the surface too often. A fog lies over the human race, deadening us.

But in truth, those of us walking in this fog right now are the lucky ones. Those of us suffering the incessant, isolating restlessness of lockdown fever – if we’ve survived with our jobs and health in tact, and lost no loved ones – should get down on our knees and thank whatever fate rules the universe, or blind chance.

We’ve dodged the worst of it. Out there, away from the vast majority of us with our gnawing impatience, boredom and emotional flatness – there’s millions who’ve been through hell and back. There’s an army of the grieving. There’s those who couldn’t even properly bury their loved ones – what agony that must have been, what agony that must leave forever inside a person.

There’s those who have seen their loved ones languish and decline in care homes – what powerlessness and pain that must bring to a human soul. There’s the broken marriages, the families ruined by unemployment, the lives destroyed by mental illness, the victims of domestic violence and familial abuse. On and on it goes – human agony piled upon human agony.

And then, of course, there’s the dead. A mountain of dead. Two and a half million globally.

The clamour to reopen the country as we start to see some end in sight to the pandemic is, of course, natural, needed and understandable – but inside, at the back of my mind, there’s also a gnawing sense of an unseemly, but very human, forgetfulness to it all. Life must – has to – go on, but there’s almost a suppressed guilt-inducing shudder at the thought of going to the pub or flying abroad, when so many folk will never see a pub again or afford another holiday.

For the lucky ones – those of us unbroken by pandemic – there’s also, in our haste to drink in a bar or get on a plane, a deliberate avoidance of the truth about just how difficult life will remain for everyone in the foreseeable future. We’re being slightly – and again very understandably and very humanly – blinded by our optimism.

Aside from the risk of Covid mutating and a return to lockdown – God forbid – the world will be strange and unsettling once we start to properly reopen society. Personally, I’ll find it impossible to go to a bar, get on a plane, until I’m fully vaccinated. I don’t want to fall at the last hurdle. I doubt I’ll be alone. So when society reopens there’ll be a strange, ghostly half-life to it all. When we finally see weekend streets full for the first time, there’ll be a sense of partying beside a graveyard.

Even when this damn pandemic is properly beaten, I think I’ll find myself feeling more than a little vulnerable when I first go unmasked into a supermarket. I hate wearing a mask – not because I’m some Covid-denier but because I detest the sensation of my mouth being covered, but I know I’ll feel naked without it at first. It’s a barrier of protection that’s been there a year – parting with it will come with a sense of psychological, if not actual physical, risk.

Does that all sound cowardly? Perhaps, but caution is what’s kept most of us alive, and suddenly switching back to the carefree person of a year ago will inevitably come with a crunching of gears, which will be emotionally unsettling.

But it bears repeating that the way folk like me respond to the strange reopening of the world – the lucky ones who’ve survived relatively unscathed – is of far less importance when compared to how those who really suffered under pandemic cope in the new world to come.

How would I feel, as the planet eases back to some sort of normality, if I’d seen my parents die in a care home? Or lost the love of my life? Or seen my job snatched from me and my children go hungry? We all feel like walking ghosts now somewhat, but in the months to come we’ll get our lives back – millions, though, will go on ghost-like, mourning, or their lives indelibly altered.

As a species we’ve a wonderful resilience to us, but we also share a dangerous ability to suppress emotions that are quite literally better out than in. The pandemic has been a collective trauma for the world, and even if we – personally – dodged every bullet, as a group humanity must never forget that so many of us didn’t.

Nations which go through violent events – wars, revolutions, natural disasters – share collective trauma. Today, the human race has one truth it can hold on to: we have all shared pandemic, experienced it as one. We must make something good out of that. The horror of pain and suffering, once they’re done and over, can be renewing, if there’s the courage there to learn from the agony.

It would be a fitting memorial to all those who died, to the grieving and the damaged, if the rest of us, the lucky ones, took the end of pandemic as a moment to stop and reflect on life before Covid – to look the world squarely in the eye, see its deep wrongs and faults, and change it, even if just a little, so there’s something good to remember when we think of all that we’ve lost.

