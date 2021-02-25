STOP the presses – there is a last minute addition to the paint charts in Scotland. To the likes of elephant’s breath grey and setting plaster pink can now be added “redacted document purple”, a sample of which can be seen covering parts of a submission to a Scottish Parliament inquiry by Alex Salmond.

As splashed around by the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body, after an unprecedented intervention by the Crown Office, redacted document purple is a shade for the bolder decorator who cares little to nothing about what others might think of their choices. Alternatives include “surrender flag white” and “cowardy custard yellow”.

There are some who have attached the label “farce” to the goings on at the inquiry into the Scottish Government’s botched handling of harassment claims against Mr Salmond. But that suggests a certain humour surrounds the affair, when the reality is grim and increasingly depressing.

Adding to the misery is the thought that none of this will make any difference to the Scottish Parliament elections in May, and the SNP will stroll to victory with a healthy majority. It will be as if nothing happened, the political equivalent of the Bobby Ewing “it was all a dream” shower scene from Dallas.

Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at Strathclyde, told BBC Good Morning Scotland yesterday that the saga was having little impact on support for the SNP in the polls.

There was a nine point increase in those who thought the party was divided, but on the question of voting intention, 53% of people said they would back the SNP on the first vote.

More telling still was a YouGov poll which asked those likely to vote SNP if they thought Mr Salmond and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon were generally telling the truth. One third or more said they did not know. But among those who expressed a view, 49% of SNP voters thought Ms Sturgeon was telling the truth; 13% thought she was not. In contrast, 14% thought Mr Salmond had been truthful, and 42% not.

A whopping 91% had a favourable view of Ms Sturgeon. Some might wonder what the First Minister has done to inspire poll numbers that would scarcely look out of place in North Korea or the former Soviet Union. It is certainly not her record on education, the subject on which she has asked to be judged.

One would have to agree with Professor Curtice, that what Ms Sturgeon had to say this week about the lifting of the lockdown was, for most people, far more important than whether Mr Salmond would appear before the inquiry.

In general, the May poll will be a pandemic election and Ms Sturgeon will be judged in large part on her handling of the crisis. In that contest her chief opponent is Boris Johnson, who is not even on the ballot paper. Rightly or wrongly, she will win that bout by a mile.

The pandemic has had an impact on every aspect of our lives, including politics. The rule book for that, like everything else, is being rewritten every day. Think a divided party will be punished in the voting booth? See poll numbers previously, albeit they are two to three weeks old. Think the job of an Opposition leader is to tackle the Government at every turn? See Keir Starmer and any of his “more in sorrow than in anger” interventions of late.

But of course the pandemic could never be used as an excuse, or a shield to hide behind, if genuine wrongdoing had occurred. Say, for example, a Government minister was found by a court to have acted unlawfully in not publishing procurement contracts within the required timescale.

And say, after being initially challenged on the matter, the minister had opted to fight the case at a cost to the taxpayer of £200,000. Having lost, the minister would have to resign, or at the very least apologise, right?

Wrong. Matt Hancock, England’s Health Secretary, was placed in just such a situation last Friday but remains in his job. Touring the Sunday shows, he defended himself and his team, saying the law required contracts to be published within 30 days of being signed, and his department had taken 47.

A mere 17 days difference, and this at a time when his team were working flat-out, 18-hour days, seven days a week, due to the pandemic.

So no, he was not going to apologise for the contracts being disclosed late. “We saved lives,” he said.

What is the betting “there was/is a pandemic on” is going to be the excuse of choice for many a Minister when the time eventually comes for inquiries into how the response to coronavirus was handled.

Those are matters for days to come. Right now it is how one particular inquiry is faring that should concern us. The Scottish Parliament committee in question can be be faulted for its indecision, for splitting on party lines, for much else, but it never really stood a chance. Why? Because as Mr Salmond said in a part of his submission that was not redacted, perhaps the most serious issue of all exposed by this saga is “the complete breakdown of the necessary barriers which should exist between Government, political party and indeed the prosecution authorities in any country which abides by the rule of law”.

To put it another way, whatever the party in power wants it can make happen, and only the courts can stop it, assuming the matter gets that far.

How did Scotland find itself in this position, and what can be done about it? The first question is easier to answer than the second. One party has been in power too long and there is no effective political opposition. Scotland has become a one party state, and in this case l’etat, c’est the SNP.

The usual way of redressing such an imbalance would be through an election. Yet as the polls so far show, that is not going to happen. The SNP wagons will be circled, the party will win convincingly, and everything will carry on as before.

A year down the line we might wonder what all the current fuss was about. Except I don’t think so. The longer this saga goes on the more questions about the proper functioning of democracy in Scotland will surface.

Whatever side you take, and if you take no side at all, we can surely all agree that redacted document purple should have no place in any democracy.