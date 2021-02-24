Today, The Herald announces the launch of a brand new, subscriber-exclusive platform offering even more analysis and insight from some of Scotland's top contributors.

The Herald’s “Voices Live” officially launches today and will bring digital-only articles from some of Scotland’s best writer exclusive to our subscribers.

You will have access to analysis from some of the country's leading experts in politics, health and history, providing real-time insight into the biggest stories of the day – without having to wait for the next day’s paper.

Our regular top writers like Neil Mackay, Iain Macwhirter and Alison Rowat will also offer additional comment and analysis to subscribers, and we’ll be giving a platform to new and exciting voices as well.

To kick off the new Herald Voices Live line-up is award-winning comedian Janey Godley, who will be lending her words to digital subscribers in a weekly column every Wednesday.

You can read the first column from the Glasgow-born stand-up comic here.

The launch of Herald Voices Live comes as The Herald boosts our already unrivalled line-up of columnists.

In recent weeks, we have announced the addition of former Scotsman columnist Lesley Riddoch, former Labour MP Brian Wilson, and the Scottish Farmer’s political editor Claire Taylor to our team.

Another couple of big names are set to be announced tomorrow – so watch this space!

Herald subscribers are also being encouraged to have their questions answered by our range of experienced columnists and industry experts.

Get in touch by emailing us at voiceslive@heraldscotland.co.uk and let us know what you want to know. When will we come out of lockdown? What will happen with indyref2 if Boris says no?

We will take some of your questions and launch a "Voices Live Q&A" series of articles that will see your questions answered.

