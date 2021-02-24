MSPs have approved councils being given powers to draw up control zones for Airbnb-style short-term lets despite fears raised over ministers being able to veto local decisions.

The Scottish Government was forced to withdraw its plans for regulation of short-term lets and B&Bs through a licensing regime following a backlash from businesses reeling from the impact of the pandemic.

The plans will now be brought forward after May’s Holyrood election.

But proposals for giving councils the ability to set up control zones through planning rules have been confirmed after being overwhelmingly backed by MSPs.

Within a short-term let control area, a planning application will be required for a change of use from residential to short-term let for commercial use.

Independent MSP Andy Wightman, who has campaigned for measures to curb the spread of short-term lets amid concerns from residents and impacts on housing, pleaded for the control zone proposals as they stand to be binned.

Mr Wightman said that he would “fundamentally disagree” with the rules allowing ministers to essentially veto any use of the powers by local councils.

Mr Wightman said “it gives me no satisfaction” in opposing rules he has campaigned in favour of, but he said he felt he must oppose the regulation as it stands.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said that short-term lets “bring benefits to hosts, visitors and the Scottish economy” but warned “they have also caused issues and adverse impacts on local communities”.

He added: “Those regulations that were passed by all parties on the Local Government and Communities Committee provide local authorities powers to introduce control areas but they do not require local authorities to use those powers.

“I consider that it is right that Scottish ministers have a role in ensuring that control areas are used appropriately.

“I believe that our proposals take a robust but proportionate approach to the regulation of short-term lets.”