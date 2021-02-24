BBC scotland's Debate Night reutnrs to screens tonight, with people in Ayrshire able to put questions to the public.
In a week full of political drama at Holyrood, expect the panel to be quizzed about the Alex Salmond inquiry and the twists and turns of whether the former First Minister would appear.
And away from the troubles affecting the SNP, there is the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic, rows with Westminster and an ongoing 'crony' row among the Conservative party.
Tonight, host Stephen Jardine will welcome:
SNP MP Neil Gray
Mr Gray has represented Airdrie and Shotts since 2014. He is the party's Shadow Secretary for Work and pensions.
Neil Gray MP
Conservative MSP Graham Simpson
Elected to Holyrood on the central list, Mr Simpson is his poarty's spokesperson for Housing and Communities, convener of the Delegated Powers and Law Reform Committee and a member of the Local Government and Communities Committee.
Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon
Monica Lennon is currently running to be come Scottish Labour leader. She has served as her party's spokesperson for Communities and Local Government, and Spokesperson for Health and Sport.
Monica Lennon MSP
Co-leader of the Scottish Greens Lorna Slater
A former engineer and project manager, Ms Slater has stood as the Scottish Gren party's candidate in Holyrood, Westminster and European elections, but has been unsuccessful. She has been co-leader of the party since 2019.
Journalist Kevin McKenna
A successful Scottish journalist and Herald columnist, Mr McKenna also worked for the Scottish Daily Mail.
Debate Night screens on BBC Scotland at 22:30pm
