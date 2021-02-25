WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley made a gaffe this evening (Wednesday) after congratulating fellow wrestling legend Paul Wight, better known as Big Show, on his move to All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Tweeting to his 1.9 million followers, Foley wished Wight all the best in his move to the promotion which was confirmed earlier today.

It was an announcement which has left the wrestling world in a state of shock after Big Show's 22-year-long stay with WWE, a rival company to AEW.

However, perhaps more shockingly, Foley made a slight error in his tweet which caused mass hysteria among the wrestling community.

Instead of tagging Paul Wight - who himself has 2.5 million followers - the wrestling legend instead tagged Cowdenbeath MSP Annabelle Ewing, who has 3,482 followers at the time of writing, and whose constituency includes Rosyth.

At 8.24pm this evening, Foley wrote: "Wishing the very best to my friend @PaulWight on his signing with @aewing4Cbeath.

"I’m guessing the big fella thought he had done all there was to do in @WWE - and that he still had some gas left in the tank."

Wishing the very best to my friend @PaulWight on his signing with @aewing4Cbeath



I’m guessing the big fella thought he had done all there was to do in @WWE - and that he still had some gas left in the tank. https://t.co/hAeFj5TOSL — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 24, 2021

After Twitter users highlighted the mistake to the Hall of Fame Class of 2013 inductee, Foley followed it up by apologising to Ms Ewing for the "unwanted attention" he felt the tweet may have caused her.

At 8.50pm, he said: "My apologies @aewing4Cbeath for any unwanted attention my last tweet brought you.

"That was my auto correct being far from correct."

My apologies @aewing4Cbeath for any unwanted attention my last tweet brought you.



That was my auto correct being far from correct. https://t.co/XBoifnEEj1 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 24, 2021

The error came about as Ms Ewing's Twitter handle is: @aewing4Cbeath, while the handle for All Elite Wrestling is, simply: @AEW.

Ms Ewing has since been followed on the social media site by scores of wrestling fans.

She has seen the funny side and thanked Foley for welcoming new people to the campaign for Scottish Independence.

No worries. Have had a great laugh tonight. Great to see so many new folk taking an interest in Scottish Indy and my campaign! All the best. — Annabelle Ewing (@aewing4Cbeath) February 24, 2021

AEW confirmed the signing of Paul Wight earlier today.

Wight has signed a long-term deal with the company.

AEW revealed that Wight will have an extensive role within the promotion, and on top of his return to the ring, he will serve as a commentator on AEW’s newest show, AEW Dark: Elevation.

On the signing, Paul Wight said: "It’s been amazing to watch what AEW has built in just a couple of years.

“AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It’s no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless.”

“Paul Wight is one of the most recognizable and impressive professional athletes in the world,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW.

“He wanted to come to AEW because he believes that we’re the best promotion in wrestling, and we believe that he has a lot to offer us, both in the ring as a wrestler, and also outside the ring as a commentator, host and ambassador for AEW.”

“Paul is one of the most experienced stars in all of wrestling, and he’s eager to work with our diverse roster,” added Khan.

"He can benefit and guide our young talent with his mentorship, and his expert commentary on AEW Dark: Elevation will educate and entertain our fans, and also educate the younger wrestlers on the roster.

"Furthermore, Paul enters AEW as a licensed wrestler, and he’s very much looking forward to studying our talent firsthand from the commentary desk in preparation for his return to the ring!".

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Sting, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley.