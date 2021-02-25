The Scottish Secretary has defended Westminster’s plans to invest millions on Scottish projects over the heads of Holyrood ministers.

Alister Jack said the plans, which were unveiled last night as part of an extension to the UK Governments ‘levelling up’ agenda, were an example of “true devolution”.

Speaking this morning on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, he said: “This is actually true devolution in practice.

“Scotland has two governments and this is the United Kingdom Government spending money, new money, directly with local authorities.”

READ MORE: UK Government to spend millions in Scotland without Holyrood say-so as part of 'levelling up' agenda

The plans have been welcomed by Conservative council leaders in Scotland, while the SNP say it is nothing but an attempt to snatch power from the Scottish Government and are insistent that the funds should be provided to Holyrood to invest instead.

Mr Jack also said that there was “nothing wrong” with Downing Street’s Union Unit, which was set up to advise Boris Johnson on union matters, despite it being scrapped yesterday.

It is to be replaced with a committee to be chaired by the Prime Minister himself, following the resignation of special adviser Oliver Lewis after just two weeks leading the team.

READ MORE: SNP accuses Westminster of 'naked power grab' over direct spending plans

Mr Lewis replaced former Tory MP Luke Graham as head of the unit, but said his position was being made untenable by others in Downing Street and quit.

Mr Jack said: “This is about all the senior advisers and Minister across Whitehall focusing on strengthening the United Kingdom. The Union Unit has been replaced by a cabinet committee, it’s a step up.

“We’ve decided to focus our levelling up agenda across the whole UK, it is absolutely the right thing to do, to strengthen the United Kingdom and this committee will do that.”