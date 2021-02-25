FIERY Scots superchef Gordon Ramsay is in hot water after calling Falkirk a "s***hole".

The 54-year-old entrepreneur gave his view of the town on an episode of his new BBC One quiz Bank Balance due to be shown tonight (Thursday).

Mr Ramsay, who was born in Renfrewshire, made the comment as a contestant pair referred to Falkirk as one of the “five cities in Scotland”.

Mr Ramsay responded saying: “I was born in Scotland. Falkirk is not a city. It’s a s***hole, I swear to God.”

His comments were dismissed by residents in the area including MSP Angus MacDonald, and Radio Clyde 2 DJ, Ewen Cameron.

Mr MacDonald said: “Gordon requires to have his mouth washed out with soap.

“Despite that, I’m sure he’d receive a warm and hospitable welcome from folks here. Gordon clearly hasn’t had the opportunity to experience all that Falkirk district has to offer.

“As one of Scotland’s rising tourism hot-spots, it has plenty to offer – from Blackness Castle and Kinneil House to the Kelpies and Falkirk Wheel.”

Mr Cameron, said that Falkirk offers an “incredible community” and is a “great place to raise a family”.

He said: “I have lived in Falkirk for 18 years and it has an incredible community. It’s quiet and safe, a great place to raise a family.

“This is an amazing wee town. Gordon needs to publicly apologise to the community he’s insulted.”

The first episode of Gordon Ramsay's new game show - Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance - aired on Wednesday on BBC One.

It's the first of three episodes which will air this week at 9pm - the second and third episodes will air today (Thursday, February 25) and Friday (February 26), with six further episodes coming up over the next couple of weeks.

In the trailer for the BBC One quiz Bank Balance he 'promises' not to swear or shout.

Some have been watching to find out how much swearing there would be from the Scot - the former Rangers FC trialist who went on to become a multiple Michelin star winner and host of string of hard-hitting, often expletive-strewn TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic.

In the first episode of the brand new game show alone, he swore just twice.

He responded to one comment from a contestant who said that her teammate's nickname was Gordon, because she was "potty mouthed".

He said: "Are you f****g kidding me".

He also said "sh**" and tried to censor another curse word by instead using the word "frick".

Viewers reactions have been varied. Some wanted a board game version of the show, others wanted it all to end.

In January it emerged that Gordon Ramsay was judged the most successful UK chef - beating famous names in the bargain.

The money.co.uk Celebrity Chef Credit Report put the Scot at the top of the chart in an evaluation of the UK’s best known chefs based on their net worth, cookbook sales, the number of restaurants, social media influence, Google search volume, TV appearances and on-screen career length.

Away from TV, the Johnstone-born star of a string of reality shows such as Kitchen Nighmares, Hell’s Kitchen, The F Word and Hotel Hell has been planning to launch a new restaurant mega-chain - with 200 spots around the world in the next five years.

The father-of-five who unveiled plans in recent financial reports saying: “GRNA (Gordon Ramsay North America) has exclusive rights to develop Gordon Ramsay branded restaurants in North America, Canada and the Caribbean where it has plans to open up to 200 restaurants as well as continuing to grow its very successful licence business with other partners.”

While his restaurants company made pre-tax profits of £15.1m, there were also plans to for 50 new sites in the UK creating around 2,000 jobs.

While much of his property portfolio in the UK is concentrated in London - including Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, the three Michelin-starred fine-dining flagship in Chelsea - he is expected to look for more regional openings as part of an expansion.

