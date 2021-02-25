Scotland has recorded 31 deaths from coronavirus and 769 positive tests in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon said.
It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,084.
Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said 200,406 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 199,637 the previous day.
The daily test positivity rate is 3.7%, down from 3.9% the previous day.
There are 967 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 51 in 24 hours, and 89 patients are in intensive care, down four.
Ms Sturgeon said 1,515,980 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, up 27,903 from yesterday.
That means almost one third of the adult population in Scotland has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Ms Sturgeon said: “The fact that more than one-and-a-half million people have now received the first dose of vaccination is I think an important milestone.
“We’ve now given a first dose to almost exactly one third of the adult population and that includes virtually everyone in the top four clinical priority groups recommended by the JCVI.”
