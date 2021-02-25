The Scottish Government has revealed plans to eliminate road deaths in the country by 2050.

The new framework sets out a vision for Scotland to have the best road safety performance in the world by 2030.

It also sets a long term goal where no one is seriously injured or killed on the roads by 2050, with Transport Scotland figures showing there was an average of 166 such fatalities each year between 2015 and 2019.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Deaths or serious injuries on our road network are not an inevitability.

“Our strong belief, shared by Scotland’s road safety partners, is that even one death on our roads is one too many.

“Our previous framework approach has been successful. I know this brings no comfort to those who have lost loved ones, but the latest figures show that casualties on Scotland’s roads are at the lowest levels since records began.

“We’ve seen a 35% increase in traffic over the past 25 years and a 66% decrease in road collisions across the same period.

“We need to build on what we’ve achieved and our new framework will do so through a sharper focus, improved evaluation, more specific targets and stronger connections between national and local levels.

“At the same time, it aims to support wider policy objectives, such as tackling the climate emergency by supporting a shift away from cars and towards walking, wheeling and cycling for shorter everyday journeys.

“Behavioural change remains key, particularly when it comes to tackling issues like speeding.

“In addition to wider speed enforcement through the new safety cameras sites I announced last year, I’m pleased this framework is launching with a new, nationwide, marketing campaign to tackle the issue of speeding on our roads.”

The framework sets out new strategic outcomes for road safety with a performance management system to monitor progress.

For the first time, specific targets are being created to focus attention by partners on priority areas.

Transport Scotland will also establish new forums to expand and grow the connections between national and local road safety across the country.