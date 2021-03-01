By Claire Findlay

THIS year we will open our new state-of-the-art campus in Glasgow. We are turning a derelict brownfield site into a home for 5,000 Barclays colleagues. The campus will provide new amenities for the community and is opening up employment opportunities at a time when the economy needs them most.

Since we broke ground two years ago, headcount has grown by around 50 per cent. As a site of strategic importance for the bank, our recruitment strategy is critical for the success of the campus. A major factor in the decision to expand our presence in Glasgow was the quality of education and calibre of talent in the city.

Diversity is a key driver of our recruitment strategy and one way in which we do this is through our apprenticeship programme. In its 10th year, our award-winning programme has seen thousands of individuals start their careers across five countries including Scotland, England, the United States, India and the Czech Republic. In spite of the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020 we doubled the number of apprentices in Scotland, inducting them into the business virtually.

Around one in 10 of our 2020 apprentice cohort joined through our Able to Enable programme which engages people with neurodiverse conditions including autism. This programme allows us to access a talented group of people, while providing opportunities for individuals who may have previously faced barriers to work. The Glasgow campus is being designed to take their specific needs into account and we are working closely with Scottish Autism to ensure it is accessible for all. By creating an environment in which everyone can flourish, our business is the better for it.

Breaking down barriers to entry is essential. Be that through the Able to Enable programme or making it clear that we welcome talented individuals irrespective of age or background. A common misconception is that apprentices must be young, but age doesn’t come into it and there is no upper age limit.

In the last 10 years, all apprentices have completed their programmes, with almost 80% across all initiatives now in full-time roles with Barclays. Many are in senior positions, helping to drive the business forward.

As we mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week, we reflect on our apprentices who embody the mindset of constant learning and innovation, helping our business evolve. A multitude of perspectives across teams ensures solutions are found as problems are turned on their head. We have lots of examples of apprentices playing an integral role in developing cutting-edge digital investing technology, or in developing products to help fight financial crime.

Barclays’ apprenticeship programme has a proven track record of building a diverse and highly skilled workforce and registration for our 2021 cohort is now open. It is a key pillar of our recruitment strategy both at a global scale, and more specifically as we ready ourselves to open our new campus in Glasgow this year.

Claire Findlay is Head of Early Careers Programme Management at Barclays