WHAT a difference a day makes. In 24 little hours, the sun and the flowers, promised on Monday by our rambunctious PM Boris Johnson when he delivered his inspiring roadmap to recovery, were brutally washed away, mulched into rancid compost, in an almost biblical downpour of doom-laden gloom from our lugubrious FM Nicola Sturgeon when she travelled in the opposite direction and unveiled her insipid pothole-littered drive straight into a brick wall.

I couldn’t believe it. Incredibly, in 24 little hours, the palpable relief and all the tears of joy experienced by my wife and myself before and after Johnson’s speech, especially when he announced the opening from June 21 of my long-forgotten industry – nightclubs – had in one inglorious moment of uninspiring madness from our over-cautious FM evaporated and turned to tears of pent up rage and frustration. Replaced by an even heavier burden of worry, anxiety, and fear.

I joked at the time that the Scottish Government's exit strategy was so lacking in detail that they could have entered and won Monty Python's Silly Olympics 100m dash for People with No Sense of Direction. But this is no laughing matter, not when so many people’s livelihoods are on the line and businesses are desperately in need of meaningful direction, backed with an ambitious, tangible, and robust recovery plan. Something that has been clearly lacking in any of the Daily Doomcasts since our tortuous tier system was introduced.

A car crash of a route map, which might see us crawl from our current Level 4 restrictions to the arguably as restrictive Level 3 by the end of April, another 8 weeks from now. I say arguably, because 6 people from 2 households may be able to meet in hospitality venues, either indoors or outdoors, but they are still are not allowed to purchase alcohol, as it will still be banned, and the premises must be closed by 6pm. So, in effect you are again damned if you can’t open, but also damned if you do. Current council boundary travel restrictions will also still be in place. But, hey, you can get your haircut and go shopping, locally.

Meanwhile, while we spend the next two months cowed, shut down, suffocating under a mountain of debt and uncertainty, nervously gnashing our teeth into blackened stumps, England will be grinning from ear to ear and happily gearing up for reopening. With their pubs, restaurants, hotels, and self-catering units all aiming to be opening their doors, or in the case of pubs, their beer gardens, for the start of the Easter holiday. With everything from gigs to going to the cinema set to quickly follow in May.

It's no wonder that there was such a massive backlash against this shocking strategy from both the public and business leaders. And no surprise that within another 24 little hours, the FM had spun on her heels and started to cautiously climbdown from her previously unassailable lofty crag. If All Under One Banner is the Scottish Government's aim, then they achieved that admirably with their uninspiring, unsupportive, short-sighted roadmap. An unenviable first for any party in government.

Uniting almost every business sector in Scotland: retail, aviation, tourism (out and in bound), hospitality, transport, licensed trade, events industry, and the night-time economy, in bitter opposition to this ill thought out anti-business plan.

Businesses, teetering on the edge of the abyss, justifiably complained that there was no clarity, no reassurance, no empathy, no real support contained within this plan, and that it was a piecemeal approach lacking any urgency, not backed by any credible scientific data. Data strongly suggests that large swathes of Scotland should already be open for business, not bouncing along at the bottom of the UK's economy.

The Scottish Government should be very careful going forward, and I don’t just mean with their ridiculous roadmap. The Scottish people will not take kindly to being locked down while their nearest neighbour opens up and reaps the benefits. Be rest assured that the economic damage that that will cause will take more than 24 little hours to repair.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.